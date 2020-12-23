Food Seen: Holiday Dining Deals, Eateries Open Daily & More

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

With so many folks either visiting or taking off for the holidays, it’s good to know which restaurants are open seven days and which ones are offering holiday dining deals, too.

Check out Pierre’s in Bridgehampton; Townline BBQ in Sagaponack; LT Burger, Cappelletti’s, Cromer’s Market and Sag Pizza in Sag Harbor. In East Hampton, the always-reliable John Papa’s Café is open daily and only closed Wednesday evenings.

Bostwick’s Clambakes & Catering is offering Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve menu items to-go. Customers can create their own menus from such appetizers as Bostwick’s baked clams, spanakopita, turkey-cranberry meatballs and herb-crusted baby lamb chops. Entrees include lobster pot pies, Bostwick’s paella, pan-seared salmon in Dijon cream sauce and a spiral baked glazed ham. There are salads, of course, and sides like cheesy twice-baked potato, quinoa and roasted veggie stuffed red and yellow peppers and Hasselback sweet potatoes with fresh herbed butter. Desserts include a gazillion pies—apple, pumpkin, pecan, key lime and peanut butter—New York-style cheesecake, carrot cake cups and holiday cookies. Call 631-324-2700 to connect directly or visit bostwicksclambakes.com.

Check out this fun promo at Estia’s Little Kitchen in Sag Harbor, good until January 2. For $30, grab one order of jumbo nachos with andouille sausage, plus one meatless nacho with black beans and sweet corn plus 16 oz. of refritos, 16 oz. of guac, 16 oz. of pico de gallo and 9 oz. of sour cream. If you’re smart, grab some tacos, burritos and margaritas too. Would make a nice appetizer, right? Call 631-725-1045 or visit estias.com.

Nick & Toni’s is celebrating Christmas Eve with a festive holiday dine-in menu for four people. The menu offers three courses at $100 per person. A kid’s menu is also available for $60 per child. The menu includes, but is not limited to, such antipasti as burrata, clams oreganata, insalata di mare, secondi such as hand-cut linguine, vegetable polenta, halibut, cioppino, roast chicken and wagyu beef. Sweets include a Valrhona chocolate tart, warm Milk Pail apple and cranberry crostata, signature tiramisu and tartufo. For rezzies, call 631-324-3550 or visit nickandtonis.com.

Highway Restaurant & Bar and Main Street Tavern are offering month-long family friendly dining this holiday season, with catering and bespoke requests available. Holiday season highlights include Highway’s to-go Asian Package (includes one duck, one Thai chicken stir fry, a side of bok choy, sticky rice and dumplings; serves four) and Main Street Tavern’s “oven ready” meals (frozen meals for the whole family). Offerings include shepherd’s pie, lasagna, chicken pot pie and “finish at home” pappardelle with beef ragu. These dishes can also be prepared ready-to-eat and are available for pick up seven days a week at the respective restaurants. Both restaurants are open seven days; closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. For Highway, call 631-527-5372 or visit highwayrestaurant.com for details. For Main Street Tavern in Amagansett, dial 631-267-0400 or visit mainstreettavern.com.

Check Out This Week’s Chef Highlight: Anand Sastry of Highway Restaurant & Bar

Did You Know? Celebrity chefs Bobby Flay and Alex Guarnaschelli are regulars at Bostwick’s Chowder House in East Hampton

Fun Food Fact: From the Carolinas to Texas, it’s not uncommon to pair Coca Cola with shelled salted peanuts—in the bottle. Think salt and sweet. I’m in!

Quote of the Week: “One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well.”—Virginia Woolf

Got a news item or tip? Email us at [email protected]!