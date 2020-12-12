Gwyneth Paltrow Talks Semi-Retirement from Acting

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Amagansett resident Gwyneth Paltrow says she has fallen out of love with acting.

In a recent interview with SiriusXM radio host Bruce Bozzi, Paltrow explained why she’s taken a step back from acting roles and shifted focus to her Goop lifestyle brand. According to the star, winning an Oscar for Shakespeare in Love at the age of 26 made her lose direction. “I think that when you hit the bullseye, when you’re 26 years old and you’re a metrics driven person who, frankly, doesn’t love acting that much as it turns out, I was kinda like, okay, I don’t,” she told Bozzi.

Paltrow also said that it was hard dealing with notorious producer Harvey Weinstein (now in prison for multiple felonies related to sexual assault) and that she didn’t like her personal life being constantly under press scrutiny.

Most recently, Paltrow appeared in Netflix’s comedy-drama The Politician. She’s also starred as Pepper Potts (opposite East Hamptonite Robert Downey Jr. in the Iron Man and Avengers movies.