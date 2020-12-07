Lucky Hamptons Holiday Shopper to Win BMW X3 This Saturday

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The inaugural Hamptons Holiday Shop was created for the dual purpose of raising money for Stony Brook Southampton Hospital and of supporting East End businesses in this difficult season, but in an unexpected twist, Southampton Hospital Foundation (SHF) recently announced a third beneficiary of the event—you! (If luck is on your side, that is). In partnership with BMW of Southampton, the SHF is presenting one lucky shopper with a brand new BMW X3.

For a chance to win the car, shoppers must first sign up to receive the exclusive Hamptons Holiday Shop invitation email at bit.ly/HamptonsHolidayShop. Then, they must visit the Hamptons Holiday Shop Coffee Stop outside of The Baker House 1650 (181 Main Street, East Hampton) on Saturday, December 12, 1–4 p.m. Those entering the promotion are tasked with guessing the lucky number that falls between one and 2,000, and the first to guess it wins the BMW X3 for a two-year lease, excluding taxes and fees. Hampton Coffee Company will be on the premises to offer complimentary hot beverages and sweet treats. Free shopping totes and a shopping list of all Hamptons Holiday Shop participating businesses will also be available.

“We’ve been supporters of the hospital for decades, but these past few months have made us all realize even more how important it is to have a first-class healthcare provider in our community,” BMW of Southampton owner Jay Decker comments. “My team and I are happy to support the Hospital in this way, and we look forward to making the holidays extra special for one lucky shopper!”

J. Crew of East Hampton will be donating 10% of all purchases made during the Coffee Stop to the East Hampton Emergency Department fund. Other participating East Hampton boutiques and restaurants will continue to donate to the department fund throughout December, while Hamptons businesses outside of the area will donate proceeds directly to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. Participating businesses include Urban Zen, Tutto Il Giorno, Joey Wölffer, Wölffer Estate Vineyard, Hamptons Coffee Company, Hampton Jitney, Bonne Nuit, Hampton & Dune Furniture & Accessories, J. McLaughlin, Golden Pear Café, Ed’s Lobster Bar, Tenet, Janet O’Brien Caterers & Events, Elegant Affairs Catering, Southampton Inn, East End Taste, East Hampton Gardens, Cindy Chang Wellness, Thuyen Skincare, K-Pasa, Mecox Bay Dairy, Peserico and Plain-T.

“We’ve proven that when we come together we can get through anything,” says Stony Brook Southampton Hospital Chief Administrative Officer Robert S. Chaloner. “I am immensely grateful to Jay, and to all the businesses who are collaborating with us to support each other, to make it a successful holiday season for the businesses out here and to help us raise much-needed funds.”

To learn more about the Hamptons Holiday Shop, visit bit.ly/HHSeventinfo.