Jennifer Lopez Announces JLo Beauty Skincare Products

JLo
Jennifer Lopez at the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards in February 2020
David Crotty/PMC

Water Mill star Jennifer Lopez has announced a new skincare line, JLo Beauty, launching in January.

The actress/singer/dancer spoke to Glamour about the new products. “This has been something I’ve been thinking about for maybe the past 20 years,” she told the outlet. “I was just, like, I have to do skin care because the number one question, no matter where I went—if I was filming a movie, music, or whatever—was, What are you doing for your skin? And as I got more mature, the question came even more frequently.”

 

Lopez also divulged that she has not yet had any kind of Botox or cosmetic surgery, as she prefers to keep things natural, but hasn’t ruled it out for the future: “I want the things that are going to help, because I don’t want to have to go to the needles at some point. I’m not saying one day I won’t, but I haven’t yet.”

JLo Beauty will launch on January 1, with an “early adopter” program later this month.

