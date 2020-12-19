Jimmy Fallon Discusses Lockdown Filming with Graham Norton

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Sagaponack’s Jimmy Fallon, host of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, recently commiserated with British TV host Graham Norton about the challenges of filming during lockdown.

“It was awful. I did not get into show business to put my own mic on!” Norton joked. “I was so bad at it. Our show is 45 minutes long and the first one took seven hours to do and it was all my fault.” Norton continued that he had to ask celebrities to stop gushing about life in lockdown, reminding them that they live much more privileged lives than the vast majority of people.

“Isn’t it odd not having an audience?” Fallon mused.

Fallon filmed from his Sagaponack home for several months.

Watch the video above.