Our Virtual Holiday Show: Drag, Aerial Arts, Snakes & More

In this strange 2020 holiday season, our time-honored traditions are more cherished than ever, and fans of Southampton-based performing arts organization Our Fabulous Variety Show (OFVS) will be jolly to know that their annual winter show is back with classic acts and some new surprises. Following in the footsteps of the Holiday Spectacular that capped off years past with dazzling, festive onstage performances, Our Virtual Holiday Show: Traditions will fill the same seasonal role, now via Zoom, on Saturday, December 5 at 7 p.m.

“This show is an evolution because of the 10 years of work we have put into building a foundation and reputation for excellence in programming,” OFVS co-founder Anita Boyer says. “We have had to be scrappy—we hustle, we innovate, and we engage the community in everything we do. In a way the past decade prepared us for 2020 so we could be ready to pivot and keep bringing shows in a fun and meaningful way despite everything that’s going on.”

Our Virtual Holiday Show is the last of the 2020 virtual programming series offered by OFVS and will feature fan-favorite acts and footage from past shows. “We have such a variety, which is true to our form, of music, dance, comedy, drag acts and aerial arts, as well as a fusion of LED lights and snakes presentations from Samantha Slithers,” OFVS co-founder Kasia Klimiuk says. “We have some very funny sketch comedy routines and our drag queens, Naomi and RaffaShow, have some alter egos they are introducing and bringing back—Aunt Barb and Ann Chovy! NYC comedian Tyler Fischer is always laugh out loud funny with his stand up and aerial artist Laura Haley is exquisite on the Lyra and her silks!”

The show features spectacular music performances by Miss Lucy Caracappa, Devon Leaver, Xavier De Cardenas, Mildred & the Milkman, Juliet Rand and Christiaan Padavan. And it includes dance numbers by the OFVS players—Patrick Conlon, Sasha Dutrieux, Alex Frohlich, Mia Frohlich, Mia Mussio, Joe Pallister, Violet Rand, Jadiel Rodriguez, Sophia Sanchez-Cleary, Fairleigh Stewart, Melanie Vizcaino, Klimiuk and Boyer.

“If I had to pick one favorite it would be ‘Drummer Boy,’ our classic tap dance routine that we have done in every holiday show since 2011,” Klimiuk continues. “This year we are creating a video of current tap dancers performing the dance that we worked with outside in physically distanced pods these last few weeks and footage from our past nine shows. It’s going to be really special! We like to call it our ‘Rockettes’ routine since we do it every year and it’s become a staple.”

The exciting evening continues with raffles, giveaways and more. Tickets are donation-based, with $20 suggested for adults and $10 for kids. Contributions directly support the performers and virtual programming that OFVS continues to provide to the East End community, and the co-founders have their “fingers crossed” that they’ll be able to once again provide onstage entertainment in the theater sometime in 2021.

