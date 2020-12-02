Top 10 Live Events on the East End: December 4–10, 2020

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

There’s a boatload of fun to be had on the East End this winter, with enticing, exciting and enriching happenings nearly every day. This week’s top live events include a drive-by wreath sale, a Victorian Christmas celebration and more!

Sag Harbor Tree Lighting

Friday, December 4, 6:30 p.m.

Friday Night Lights continues with the Sag Harbor tree lighting on Main Street and The Wharf. Watch the village light up with the spirit of the season this weekend. sagharborchamber.com

Friends Bazaar

Saturday, November 5, 10 a.m.

This popular annual event features local makers offering their skillfully created art and fine crafts. Find photography, ceramics, paintings, prints, jewelry, wood-ware, fine soaps, skin products, botanicals, accessories, dog apparel, and more at Ashawagh Hall. Return the next day to witness the Lights of Love Tree Lighting. 780 Springs Fireplace Road, Springs. ashawagh-hall.org

North Fork Festival of Trees

Saturday, December 5, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

This hybrid virtual and live event displays over 20 spectacular uniquely themed trees decorated by local businesses, artists and friends of Community Action Southold Town (CAST). The holiday trees and other wonderful items, including art from accomplished local artists, will be auctioned off to the highest bidder to benefit CAST. Those who come can meander through the magical tree garden while enjoying holiday music and refreshments for sale. Tickets are $5. 38320 County Road 48, Peconic. 4cast.givesmart.com

Drive-By Wreath Sale

Saturday, December 5, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Swing by the Westhampton Presbyterian Church parking lot to take your pick of festive Christmas wreaths. 90 Meeting House Road, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-2576, westhamptonpresbyterian.org

B&B, Inn, Restaurant & Attraction Holiday Tour

Saturday, December 5, Noon–5 p.m.

Celebrate the magic of the season as the East Hampton Chamber of Commerce presents its 28th annual Hamptons B&B, Inn, Restaurant, & Attractions Holiday Tour. The event opens the decorated doors of some of the most popular destinations in The Hamptons, providing a high-end holiday season experience for all. easthamptonchamber.com

Hiking Hither Hills State Park

Sunday, December 6, 10:30 a.m.

Join South Fork Natural History Museum Environmental Educator Paul King III for a refreshing hike through Hither Hills State Park. This program is $5, kids $3. Email [email protected] or call 631-537-9735 to register. sofo.org

Victorian Christmas at Moran Studio

December 4 & 5, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Join the East Hampton Historical Society for a very special holiday exhibition at the Thomas & Mary Nimmo Moran Studio, featuring festive décor, period clothing, antique postcards, beautiful silver and period toys to recreate the atmosphere of a 19th century Christmas celebration. 229 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-6850, easthamptonhistory.org

Beach Plum Holiday Shop

December 4–6, Noon–4 p.m.

There’s something for everyone—unique gifts, decorations, ornaments, traditional crafts, games and Oysterponds Historical Society merchandise are just some of the fantastic items that will be available for purchase. Friday hours are 10 a.m.–2 p.m. 1555 Village Lane, Orient. oysterpondshistoricalsociety.org

Riverhead Holiday Light Show

Now through December 30.

See the largest drive-thru light show in Suffolk County, featuring dozens of dazzling displays to delight the whole family. Tickets are $23 per car. 149 Edwards Avenue, Calverton. riverheadlightshow.com

Hamptons Holiday Shop

Now through December 31.

Every dollar spent through the Hamptons Holiday Shop delivers a double dose of good—helping Hamptons businesses stay afloat during this pandemic and supporting the Stony Brook Southampton Hospital’s mission to protect and care for this community. A portion of proceeds will be donated when showing the event email at checkout, so sign up for the newsletter and find the list of participating shops and restaurants on the event website. bit.ly/HHSeventinfo

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.