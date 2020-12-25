Top 5 East End Art Exhibitions: Christmas Weekend 2020

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

There’s a wealth of stunning art on display in galleries and studios across the Hamptons and North Fork, with new artists to be discovered every week. Here are five East End art exhibitions you need to check out during Christmas week—including B-CAWZ at White Room Gallery.

A Small Taste of Freedom Exhibition

Now through December 27.

A Small Taste of Freedom is an exhibition by the photographer Lindsay Morris which resulted from a collaboration between Morris and the Guild Hall Teen Arts Council (GHTAC) during the COVID-19 pandemic. Composed of portraits and audio interviews of GHTAC members living under New York State’s “stay at home” order, the exhibition captures the everyday happenings, coping mechanisms, and escape modes of area teens living through this historic moment. 158 Main Street, East Hampton. guildhall.org

2o2o Vision Exhibition

Now through December 27.

2020 has already experienced seismic events that are shifting values and shaping our choices as citizens and as creators. Southampton Arts Center and New York Academy of Art invited a talented group of creators to express what they saw, what they felt and what they experienced during this time of pause and reassessment, upheaval and risk, anxiety and uncertainty. 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. southamptonartscenter.org

NADA Miami 2020

Now through December 31.

For the reimagined format of NADA Miami, Halsey McKay Gallery presents all new work by Elias Hansen, Denise Kupferschmidt, Maysha Mohamedi, Hilary Pecis and Miranda Fengyuan Zhang. 79 Newtown Lane, East Hampton. halseymckay.com

RELATED: 12 Christmas Eve Dining & Takeout Options on the East End

B-CAWZ Exhibition

Now through January 3.

This new White Room Gallery exhibition is one that truly makes a difference. Dandelion, a social impact company, saw a way to financially improve the lives of artisans around the world through the coalescing of the thousand-year-old rug weaving tradition with creations from renowned contemporary artists. The artists selected wanted to be part of a cause that changes lives. 2415 Main Street, Bridgehampton. thewhiteroom.gallery

VSOP Winter Salon Exhibition

Now through January 3.

Join VSOP Projects for this year’s Winter Salon exhibition marking their 4th annual holiday season showcase of works by important local artists including Bill Albertini, Louise Crandell, Garance, Rainer Gross, Ro Lohin, Lesley Obrock, Arden Scott, Wendy Small, Kevin Wixted, Andre Worrell, Amy Worth, Dena Zemsky and Peter Trieber Jr. 311 Front Street, Greenport. 631-603-7736, vsopprojects.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.