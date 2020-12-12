Top 5 East End Art Exhibitions: December 10–16, 2020

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

With gorgeous works of art on display in galleries and studios across the Hamptons and North Fork, there are always new masterpieces to be discovered every week. Here are five East End art exhibitions you need to check out this week—including Lauren Lyons: A Bender of Fiction at Quogue Gallery.

Matthew Raynor Exhibition

Now through December 20.

On view at Southampton Cultural Center is Matthew Raynor’s latest aerial photography. He will be on-premises on select nights to offer matted prints and large aluminum prints for purchase, or private viewings can be arranged. 25 Pond Lane, Southampton. scc-arts.org

All for the Hall Exhibition

Now through December 31.

Renowned American artist Robert Longo has mobilized 60 artists to donate artworks for a special benefit exhibition supporting Guild Hall. The exhibition includes painting, sculpture, photography and site-responsive installations for sale. 158 Main Street, East Hampton. guildhall.org

Lauren Lyons Exhibition

Now through December 31.

Quogue Gallery presents Lauren Lyons: A Bender of Fiction, featuring 12 of the rock ‘n’ roll photographer’s prized photographs. The gallery is open on weekends, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. 44 Quogue Street, Quogue. 203-321-9427, quoguegallery.com

GEMS Exhibition

Now through January.

Grenning Gallery presents their annual group show celebrating the holidays with a unique selection of artworks that make excellent gifts for everyone on your list. 26 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-8469, grenninggallery.com

Winter National Small Works Exhibition

Now through February 28.

Alex Ferrone Gallery’s eighth annual national juried small works exhibition features 50 works by artists from across the country. On view and available for sale are traditional and alternative photography, photo-based works, paintings, mixed media and small sculptural works depicting quintessential winter scenes. 25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

