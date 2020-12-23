Top 5 Live Events on the East End: Christmas Weekend 2020

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

There’s a great deal of merriment to be had on the East End on Christmas weekend, with thrilling and enriching happenings nearly every day. This week’s top live events include drive-in movies in East Hampton, a moonlit walk in Bridgehampton and more!

Movies on Main Beach

Saturday, December 26, 5 & 8 p.m.

Bring the family to a double feature of Christmas classics—The Polar Express and The Santa Clause—at this festive holiday drive-in. General admission tickets are $50 per car. Main Beach, East Hampton. discoverthehamptons.net

Montauk Point Seal Hikes

December 26 & 27, Noon

A State Park naturalist will lead visitors on a 2–3 hour long leisurely beach walk to an area where up to four species of seals can be observed. Along the hike, hikers will see many winter birds and explore marine geology. Space is limited and reservations are required. Registration is $4. 2000 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-5000, parks.ny.gov

Full Cold Moon Hike

Tuesday, December 29, 6 p.m.

Join hike leader Doreen Johnston from the Friends of the Long Pond Greenbelt for this leisurely paced one-hour hike in Vineyard Field behind the South Fork Natural History Museum. Then share in some convivial conversation and refreshments in the moonshine. This event is free but registration is required. 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. sofo.org

Riverhead Holiday Light Show

Now through December 30.

See the largest drive-thru light show in Suffolk County, featuring dozens of dazzling displays to delight the whole family. Tickets are $23 per car. 149 Edwards Avenue, Calverton. riverheadlightshow.com

Hamptons Holiday Shop

Now through December 31.

Every dollar spent through the Hamptons Holiday Shop delivers a double dose of good—helping Hamptons businesses stay afloat during this pandemic and supporting the Stony Brook Southampton Hospital’s mission to protect and care for this community. A portion of proceeds will be donated when showing the event email at checkout, so sign up for the newsletter and find the list of participating shops and restaurants on the event website. bit.ly/HHSeventinfo

