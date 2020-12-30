Top 5 Live Events on the East End: New Year’s Weekend 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

There’s so much fun to be had on the East End on New Year’s weekend, with exhilarating and memorable happenings nearly every day. This week’s top live events include a holiday celebration at Long Island Aquarium, a hike through Montauk and more!

Fishes and Wishes

Thursday, December 31, 6:30 p.m.

Ring in the new year with the family at Long Island Aquarium’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration. Enjoy family-style dinner and dessert, beer and wine, a mock penguin toast, aquarium craft and fireworks along the river. For reservations, call 631-208-9200 ext.426. 431 East Main Street, Riverhead. longislandaquarium.com

The Rat Pack Is Back

Thursday, December 31, 7 & 10:30 p.m.

The Gateway has arranged two live shows on New Year’s Eve that can only be viewed on the theater’s enormous outdoor drive-in movie screen. Relive the days of the Rat Pack with Las Vegas’ most famous entertainers in a show including hats, noisemakers and a bottle of Martinelli’s sparkling cider with glasses for a special toast. For the first show, guests will count down to 2021 in Madagascar, which is 8 p.m. our time, and at the second show, guests will join the festivities in Times Square for the annual ball drop. thegateway.org



New Year’s Hike

Saturday, January 2, 10 a.m.

Experience the winter solitude of Montauk’s 3,000-acre Hither Woods in this day-after-New-Year’s 8-mile hike. The East Hampton Trails Preservation Society will hike past such famous features as Split Rock, the Devil’s Cradle and Ram Level before reaching Rod’s Valley on the shore of Fort Pond Bay. Meet at the Hither Hills Overlook parking lot, north side of Route 27. Bring food, liquids and a face mask. Call Rick Whalen at 631-267-6608 or email [email protected] to register. Hither Woods Preserve, Montauk. ehtps.org

Christmas House Long Island

Now through January 10.

This new attractive is an immersive indoor Christmas experience with more than 10 rooms of Christmas lights, sounds, sights and smells. Guests can enjoy the aromatic Gingerbread Room, snow-covered Christmas Forest and sweet Cake Walk, among other themed rooms. The fun concludes with a socially distanced photo with Santa. Ticket prices vary by day, and photos with Santa are $30. 1241 Old Country Road, Riverhead. christmashouselongisland.com

202.0 Winter Miles Challenge

Now through March 20.

Put on your snowshoes, hiking boots or grab your bike and get ready for this daunting winter challenge. With a team or solo, you’re tasked with breaking 202 miles on foot or 500 miles on bike anywhere through the end of the season. Proceeds benefit the Never Stop Running Foundation, an organization supporting athletic and charitable events as they raise awareness and foster community involvement. events.elitefeats.com

