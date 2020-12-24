Top 5 Virtual Events on the East End: Christmas Weekend 2020

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The weather outside sure is frightful, but the virtual events available inside are très delightful. This week’s top East End virtual events include a holiday open mic, a cooking demo and more!

Holiday Open Mic

Saturday, December 26, 4 p.m.

Poetry Street invites the East End community to share their favorite poems this holiday season. Hosted by Chip Williford and Maggie Bloomfield and featuring readings by Mary Seymour, Alexa Bello and Bill Batcher, the event welcomes you to read a famous poem, lesser-known work or an original. Visit the website for the Zoom link. poetrystreetontheroad.com

Zachary Silberschlag Brass Concert

Sunday, December 27, 3 p.m.

Twin Forks Musicivic presents its first brass program. Zachary Silberschlag is joined by family and friends on a varied virtual program featuring Michel, Debussy, Charlier and more. Registration is free but required. twinforksmusicivic.org

Cooking with Rob Scott

Monday, December 28, 11 a.m.

Are you looking for a new food to eat for New Year’s? Learn how to make mozzarella and basil quesadillas and enjoy it as an entrée or appetizer. Upon registration, you will receive a recipe and link to a video. westhamptonlibrary.com

Conversations About Emotional Well-Being

Tuesday, December 29, 5 p.m.

Join Jewish Center of the Hamptons Rabbi Joshua Franklin and Beatty Cohan, renowned psychotherapist and radio host of The Ask Beatty Show, for the final installment in a series of conversations about nurturing our emotional well-being during the pandemic. They will be discussing issues about navigating stress and anxiety, maintaining healthy relationships, finding meaningful connections, dealing with instability and more. jcoh.org

A Totally Disrespectful Evening of Short Plays

Now through December 31.

Now on-demand, Joy Behar’s hilarious new short plays feature a dazzling array of funny performers—including Bob Balaban, Brynne Amelia Ballan, Chris Bauer, Lorraine Bracco, Rachel Dratch, Susie Essman, Paul Hecht, Danny Hoch, Robert Klein, Irene Sofia Lucio, Dylan McDermott, Albert Jack Peterson, Linda Smith, Brenda Vaccaro, Steven Weber and the playwright herself. A 48-hour rental ticket costs $9.99 and benefits Guild Hall, Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center and JBJ Soul Kitchen. guildhall.org

