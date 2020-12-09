Top 7 Live Events on the East End: December 10–16, 2020

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

There are so many fun happenings in the Hamptons and on the North Fork this week, that it would be impossible to list everything in one place, so here are the best of the bunch. This week’s top live events on the East End include the Hamptons Holiday Shop, a hunt for snow globes in Greenport and more!

Santa on a Firetruck

Friday, December 11, 4 p.m.

Sag Harbor’s Friday Night Lights holiday event continues with a socially distanced Santa visit and photo op on Main Street. sagharborchamber.com

By Hand Artisan’s Holiday Gift Show

Saturday, December 12, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Shop for a variety of wonderful and unique gifts handmade by your favorite local artisans at Ashawagh Hall. The 22nd annual By Hand show features knits and felted wool, sea glass art, skincare and soaps, mosaics, wooden toys, original jewelry, ceramics and more. 780 Springs Fireplace Road, Springs. ashawagh-hall.org

Adult Circuit Training with Rachel Haab

Saturday, December 12, 10:30 a.m.

This 45-minute circuit training class is a total-body, heart-pumping, get-your-mind-right style of class that is great for all fitness levels. Registration is $20. Community Learning Center at Neighborhood House, 92 Three Mile Harbor Road, East Hampton. 631-655-4586, projectmost.org

Ghost Hunting at Rogers Mansion

Saturday, December 12, 7–11 p.m.

Did you miss your chance to hunt ghosts for Halloween? Well, the specters have returned to Rogers Mansion once again. Join the crew of the Long Island Paranormal Investigators as they experiment to test various paranormal theories. 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton. southamptonhistory.org

Montauk Point Seal Hikes

December 12 & 13, Noon.

A State Park naturalist will lead visitors on a 2–3 hour long leisurely beach walk to an area where up to four species of seals can be observed. Along the hike, hikers will see many winter birds and explore marine geology. Space is limited and reservations are required. Registration is $4. 2000 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-5000, parks.ny.gov

Snow Globe Scavenger Hunt

Now through December 19.

The Greenport BID presents the inaugural snow globe scavenger hunt. Find the numbered snow globes and match them to the businesses where you found them. Hand in completed forms—available at Blue Duck Bakery, Harbor Pets and online—for a raffle ticket for the Grand Prize Basket. greenportvillage.com

Hamptons Holiday Shop

Now through December 31.

Every dollar spent through the Hamptons Holiday Shop delivers a double dose of good—helping Hamptons businesses stay afloat during this pandemic and supporting the Stony Brook Southampton Hospital’s mission to protect and care for this community. A portion of proceeds will be donated when showing the event email at checkout, so sign up for the newsletter and find the list of participating shops and restaurants on the event website. And on Saturday, December 12 from 1–4 p.m., shoppers can enter for a chance to win a BMW X3 at the Hamptons Holiday Shop Coffee Stop. 181 Main Street, East Hampton. bit.ly/HHSeventinfo

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.