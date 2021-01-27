Bay Street Kicks Off 30th Season with Wölffer Wine Tasting

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is kicking off a milestone season with a special collaboration with wildly popular Hamptons winery Wölffer Estate Vineyard. Celebrate 30 years of Bay Street Theater shows at a virtual wine tasting event on Wednesday, February 24, but be sure to register by the February 2 cut-off date.

The fabulous Zoom event is hosted by Bay Street Theater Artistic Director Scott Schwartz and Wölffer Estate winemaker Roman Roth. Schwartz will welcome guests at 6 p.m. and introduce his exciting plans for the theater’s 30th anniversary season. Then, he will hand the virtual mic to Roth, who will lead a wine tasting of three delicious Wölffer wines, which are included with tickets and sent to attendees’ homes prior to the event. The three featured wines include the Grapes of Roth merlot, the Descensia Riesling/Chardonnay blend and the Estate Rosé.

“We are extremely excited about 2021 and looking forward to putting COVID-filled days behind us. We know that theaters themselves will still be closed for some time, but we intend to forge ahead with a full outdoor season, with a slate of new works and musicals that lend themselves to the outside,” says Bay Street Executive Director Tracy Mitchell. “Our 30th anniversary fundraising is also full steam ahead with this celebration in February in partnership with Wölffer Estate Vineyard, which is free to current Patron-level members. But it is available to anyone who may wish to join and help support us as we continue to employ artists and staff members alike.”

Wine packages include the three featured wines—perfect for a tasting party of four—and are available for $179 ($139 for donors of $250–$999) on a first come, first served basis. Anyone wishing to attend, including current Bay Street patrons who sign up for free, must contact Bay Street Director of Development Kim Fink at 631-718-0818 or [email protected] to confirm the address for delivery and secure the wine.

Visit baystreet.org by Tuesday, February 2 to purchase wine tasting tickets.