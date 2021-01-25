Food Seen: Wölffer Estate Cider, Super Bowl Specials & More

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Did you know that Rowdy Hall and Townline BBQ are offering Super Bowl specials or that Wölffer Estate released a new cider? Get your weekly dose of East End food news here!

East Hampton’s Rowdy Hall has launched takeout football specials just in time for playoffs and the Super Bowl. These specials will be available through online ordering and phone orders every Saturday and Sunday through February 7. Items serve two–three people, and the menu is as follows: Wings with blue cheese and carrots ($25); Buffalo chicken dip with toasted baguette ($15); sausage with cornichon, mustard and toasted baguette ($20); two large Bavarian pretzels ($18); and Rowdy Hall old bay chips with blue cheese dressing ($10). Growlers are also available to pair with your football feast with for $20.21, which includes the growler. Choose from Anchor Lager, MTK Cold Day IPA and Warsteiner. All orders may be pre-ordered between 2–4:30 p.m. for the 5 p.m. pickup each weekend day. Customers may also order in advance by phone anytime for 5 p.m. pickup on weekend days. Call 631-324-8555. rowdyhall.com

Townline BBQ is celebrating Super Bowl LV on Sunday, February 7 with game day snacks to go. Take out specials include: Bag of 50 wings with blue cheese dip ($50) and a nacho tray ($35), which offers a choice of pulled pork or pulled chicken topped with baked beans, jack cheese, jalapeno and sour cream. (Nachos without meat costs $25; nachos can be picked up hot or cold to reheat at home.) A tray of smoked bacon mac ‘n’ cheese is $55. ‘Que combos include: Pulled pork sandwich kit $65 (four people) / $130 (eight people); pulled pork with sliced bread or slider buns served with coleslaw, pickles, baked beans and chips; chicken and rib dinner $79 (four people) / $158 (eight people) which offers smoked chicken and pork ribs served with coleslaw, pickles, baked beans and cornbread; and the Townline Extravaganza goes for $112 (four people) / $224 (eight people) and includes pork ribs, brisket, pulled pork and smoked chicken served with collard greens, baked beans, cornbread and pickles. Orders for Super Bowl Sunday may be placed in advance by calling 631-537-BBQ1 or day of starting at 11 a.m. online at townlinebbq.com or by phone.

Sagaponack’s Wölffer Estate has announced a new innovation: Wölffer No. 139 Botanical Cider, a botanical cider infused with ginger, turmeric, pomegranate, turmeric, lemon balm, elderberry and dandelion root in conjunction with Mab & Stoke, a company that creates herbal supplements. The price for a dozen 12-oz. bottles is $48 and may be ordered at wolffer.com.

Did You Know That: …Bell & Anchor on Noyack Road has $1 oysters during Sunday brunch …Sag Harbor’s K Pasa offers Thirsty Thursday: 50% off all bottles of wine …Preston House in Riverhead comes in hot with Ramen Thursday from 5:30–9:30 p.m. …You can get fresh vegetables from Amber Waves farm in Amagansett—we’re talking sweet potatoes, squash and other root vegetables—as well as beef from the North Fork; go to amberwavesmarket.com to order one day ahead.

Quote of the Week: “You don’t need a silver fork to eat good food.” ~ Chef Paul Prudhomme

