Food Seen: French Fry Flavors, Graffiti Murals & More

Did you know that Almond has six different kinds of fries or that January is National Soup Month? Get your weekly dose of East End food facts here!

Maybe you missed the Dan’s Best of the Best Clam Chowder listings. If so, there’s no better time to try the thick chowder from Hamptons platinum award winner Bell & Anchor, courtesy of chef/owner Sam McCleland. bellandanchor.com

Did You Know: Almond in Bridgehampton has six different kinds of fries—regular fries, gravy fries, Korean fries, cheese fries Maracz, cheese fries Americaine and Fries Mansour. almondrestaurant.com

– All of the table tops at Coche Comedor in Amagansett were hand-painted by local artists led by Toni Ross. Artists include Christopher French, Sabra Elliot, Oscar Molina, Don Christensen, Almond Zigmund, Bastienne Schmidt and Steve Miller, and graffiti artist 18ism created the street-hip wall mural. cochecomedor.com

– Montauk’s Navy Beach has raised over $175,000 for the Navy Seal Foundation in the past seven years at their annual cocktail party and throughout each season’s campaign for diners to donate to the cause supporting local Navy Seal families. navybeach.com

– Fresno in East Hampton has a female chef! Gretchen Menser, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, has been with the team since 2006 and cooking on the East End since 1992. fresnorestaurant.com

– Main Street Tavern in Amagansett has Game Night food and drink pairing packages with wings, ribs, sides and margaritas—available for dine-in and or take-away. mainstreettavern.com

Two Fun Food Facts: Africa’s Madagascar is the leading producer of vanilla in the world.

– The Bing cherry, America’s most popular cherry, is named after a Chinese national who propagated the species by the name of Ah Bing!

Quote of the Week: “There is no love sincerer than the love of food.” ~ George Bernard Shaw

