Top 10 Virtual Events on the East End: January 15–21, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Feel like staying in this weekend? You’re in luck, because the East End has several many events that you can enjoy from the comfort of home. This week’s top East End virtual events include Viewpoints with Adam Lenz and Zach Rowden, a new screening on offer from Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center and more!

Panel with Scott Bluedorn

Friday, January 15, 5 p.m.

Join Parrish Art Museum’s Corinne Erni in a livestream conversation with Parrish Road Show artist Scott Bluedorn and experts on preservation, housing, planning and sustainability as they discuss the intersection of environmental protection and affordable housing in the Hamptons and within a broader, global context. Registration for this virtual panel is $12. parrishart.org

Canta Libre Chamber Ensemble Concert

Friday, January 15, 7 p.m.

The acclaimed Canta Libre Chamber Ensemble will present a virtual concert, via Zoom, performing music for flute, strings and harp. Registration is free. 631 728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Restorative Yoga and Yoga Nidra

Saturday, January 16, 10:30 a.m.

Take part in the nourishing practice of easy restorative yoga and Yoga Nidra, a guided meditation, via Zoom. Registration to this online class is $5. myrml.org

Stires-Stark Alumni Recital: Yi Qun Xu

Sunday, January 17, 2 p.m.

Stires-Stark alum Yi Qun Xu will perform a virtual cello recital with pianist Yoon Lee as part of the Perlman Music Program’s PMP from Home initiative. perlmanmusicprogram.org

In Conversation with Melissa Albert

Tuesday, January 19, 7 p.m.

Join Melissa Albert and Sarah Barley as they discuss Albert’s fantasy book Tales from Hitherland. Tickets to the virtual conversation include one copy of the book. bookhampton.com

Zoom Art Lecture Neoclassic

Tuesday, January 19, 7 p.m.

With the beginning of the French Revolution in 1789, the luxurious life of the elite came to an abrupt end. French society was transformed forever, and Neoclassicism emerged with a newfound social purpose defying the immorality of the aristocracy. Join Chris Vivas and the Hampton Library as they discuss this movement and major artists recapturing the sense and style of Greek and Roman art. myhamptonlibrary.org

Viewpoints: Adam Lenz & Zach Rowden

Wednesday, January 20, 5:30 p.m.

Join Watermill Center alum Adam Lenz and musician Zach Rowden as they discuss their recent collaborative work A Way of Providing Ventilation (WAC), developed and exhibited during an artist residency at Windsor Art Center in Windsor, Connecticut. Registration to this virtual event is free but required. watermillcenter.org

Starry Nights: Paint Like van Gogh

Wednesday, January 20, 6:30 p.m.

Learn how Vincent van Gogh filled the landscape with imagination as you explore his masterpieces in this workshop with Joyce Raimondo of Imagine That! Art Education. Then express your imagination and emotions as you paint your own moody sky using bold brushstrokes and dramatic colors. joyceraimondo.com

Some Kind of Heaven

Now through February 15.

​Filmmaker Lance Oppenheim cracks the manicured façade of The Villages—a massive, self-contained retirement community located in Central Florida. Behind the gates of this utopia lie a small group of Villages residents and one interloper who are unable to find happiness within the community’s pre-packaged paradise. The film is available on-demand through Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center. whbpac.org

Crock of Gold On-Demand

Now streaming.

A cinematic exploration of Irish music icon and punk poet Shane MacGowan, Julien Temple’s Crock of Gold uses a wealth of archive footage, original interviews, animation and graphics to detail his explosive existence. The film is available on-demand through Sag Harbor Cinema. sagharborcinema.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.