Top 10 Virtual Events on the East End: January 7–13, 2021

The weather outside may be frightful, but the numerous virtual events on offer inside are oh so delightful. This week’s top East End virtual events include a Musicast concert, a poetry event and more!

Quartet Salonnière Concert

Friday, January 8, 7:30 p.m.

Twin Forks Musicivic presents an online Musicast performance that’s not to be missed. Quartet Salonnières performs a program of Giardini, Haydn, Boulogne and Lombardini-Syrmen. Registration is free but required. twinforksmusicivic.org

Second Saturdays Poetry

Saturday, January 9, 11 a.m.

The Second Saturdays poetry series returns to All Souls Church with featured poet Maggie Bloomfield. To maintain social distancing, the program will be delivered virtually in an interactive forum via Zoom. The readings are hosted by Suffolk County Poet Laureate Barbara Southard. All are welcome to come and read a poem. 631-655-7798, allsouls-stonybrook.org

Creative Studio Online

Sunday, January 10, 1 p.m.

Join Eric Dever live from the Parrish Art Museum studio in this online workshop for adults and teens. Breathe new life into repurposed works on paper. Gather up old papers, magazines and photos, even previous or discarded works on paper for this collage workshop. Registration for this Zoom class is free but limited. parrishart.org

At the Piano with Alexander Wu

Sunday, January 10, 8 p.m.

Acclaimed Yamaha pianist Alexander Wu take viewers on a delightful musical journey through time—of trailblazing female composers and their male contemporaries—from the European classics to America’s jazz and modern era. myhamptonlibrary.org

New Year, New You

Monday, January 11, 5 p.m.

Want to live an authentic life? What better time to begin with a fresh start than now! Kathleen Bradley will guide you through the steps and easy to learn habits you can use to create a happy and fulfilling life in the new year. Registration to this Zoom class is free. myrml.org

Virtual Pilates Class

Tuesday, January 12, 8 a.m.

Southampton Arts Center has partnered with LTMovement to bring the local community an online Pilates class designed to hone breath, sculpt and strengthen muscles and energize your spirit while correcting muscular and postural imbalances. Registration is $10 per class. southamptonartscenter.org

Unorthodox Discussion Group

Tuesday, January 12, 5 p.m.

Watch Unorthodox, Netflix’s new hit series, and discuss it with your friends at the Jewish Center of the Hamptons. Each session will focus on one episode of the four-episode series, beginning with Episode 1 on January 12. Unorthdox follows the story of Esty, a Hasidic Jewish woman in Brooklyn who flees to Berlin from an arranged marriage and is taken in by a group of musicians, until her past comes calling. jcoh.org

Viewpoints: Erica-Lynn Huberty

Wednesday, January 13, 5:30 p.m.

Join artist Erica-Lynn Huberty for her virtual talk, “Running from Houses/Retreating to Houses,” which explores women’s positions in communities—from homemaker and damsel, to scientist and pioneer. Playing off of the phrase “women running from houses” used to describe Gothic romance novels from the 1960s, Huberty examines the home as a microcosm of society, exploring the roles women play at home, especially in the middle of a global pandemic. watermillcenter.org

Duck Creek Concert

Wednesday, January 13, 7:30 p.m.

The Arts Center at Duck Creek has teamed up with Keyed Up! and Bar Bayeux in support of an online Jazz series every Wednesday through the month of January. This week’s performers are Chet Doxas and Dave Ambrosio, Duck Creek 2019/2020 alumni, and Billy Hart, who has performed with Miles Davis. The livestream is free to view on Facebook Live. duckcreekarts.org

Assassins with Alec Baldwin

Now streaming.

In July, Alec Baldwin and David Nugent hosted a SummerDocs screening of the thrilling documentary Assassins at a Hamptons International Film Festival drive-in. Now the film is available to stream via Virtual Cinema. After the film, HamptonsFilm members are invited to watch the virtual Q&A, in which Baldwin and Nugent welcomed director Ryan White for a fascinating discussion about the making of this unique film. hamptonsfilmfest.org

