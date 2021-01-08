Top 5 Art Exhibitions on the East End: January 8–13, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

With breathtaking works of art on display in galleries and studios across the Hamptons and North Fork, there are always new masterpieces and upcoming artist to be discovered every week. Here are five East End art exhibitions you need to check out this week—including the Dorothy Ruddick exhibition at the Drawing Room and more.

James Croak: A Survey Exhibition

Now through January 10.

MM Fine Art Gallery mounts the first East End solo show of James Croak, a widely collected and published American artist. The survey show includes major works from private collections not seen in public in over 20 years. 4 North Main Street, Southampton. 631-259-2274, mmfineart.com

B-CAWZ Exhibition

Now through January 24.

This new White Room Gallery exhibition is one that truly makes a difference. Dandelion, a social impact company, saw a way to financially improve the lives of artisans around the world through the coalescing of the thousand-year-old rug weaving tradition with creations from renowned contemporary artists. The artists selected wanted to be part of a cause that changes lives. 2415 Main Street, Bridgehampton. thewhiteroom.gallery

Are We There Yet? Exhibition

Now through January 28.

Tripoli Gallery presents Are We There Yet?, the gallery’s 16th annual Thanksgiving Collective. It includes works by Sabra Moon Elliot, Rhys Gaetano, Judith Hudson, Bryan Hunt, Yung Jake, Liz Markus, Bella McGoldrick, Laith McGregor, Angelbert Metoyer, Miles Partington, Lauren West and Lucy Winton. 26 Ardsley Road, Wainscott. tripoligallery.com

Dorothy Ruddick Exhibition

Now through January 31.

The Drawing Room has extended the exhibition featuring works by fiber artist Dorothy Ruddick. See common materials such as wool and cotton transformed into transcendent works of art. 55 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-5016, drawingroom-gallery.com

Urban/Suburban Exhibition

Now on view.

On view in Suffolk County Historical Society’s Gish Gallery, Long Island photographer Neil Scholl’s work focuses on street and documentary. This curated exhibit contrasts his extraordinary street photography of NYC in the 1950s–70s with more recent images of the North Fork. 300 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org

