Top 5 East End Art Exhibitions: New Year’s Weekend 2020

With beautiful works of art on display in galleries and studios across the Hamptons and North Fork, there are always new masterpieces by talented artists to be discovered every week. Here are five East End art exhibitions you should peruse during New Year’s week—including Field of Dreams at Parrish Art Museum.

Silverbrook Art Glass Works Exhibit

Now through January 9.

On view in the History in the Hall cases, the Suffolk County Historical Society’s entire Silverbrook Collection will be showcased for the first time in over 30 years. 300 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org

Where I Live Exhibition

Now through January 10.

MM Fine Art presents the third annual group photography exhibition. This year’s theme is a fitting subject matter for the end of 2020, a year in which we have all been compelled to spend an inordinate amount of time at home. 4 North Main Street, Southampton. 631-259-2274, mmfineart.com

Are We There Yet? Exhibition

Now through January 28.

Tripoli Gallery presents Are We There Yet?, the gallery’s 16th annual Thanksgiving Collective. It includes works by Sabra Moon Elliot, Rhys Gaetano, Judith Hudson, Bryan Hunt, Yung Jake, Liz Markus, Bella McGoldrick, Laith McGregor, Angelbert Metoyer, Miles Partington, Lauren West and Lucy Winton. 26 Ardsley Road, Wainscott. tripoligallery.com

Winter Small Works Exhibition

Now through February 28.

Alex Ferrone Gallery’s eighth annual Winter Small Works exhibition is a national juried exhibition featuring 51 works measuring 12 inches or smaller by 40 artists from across the country. 25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

Field of Dreams Exhibition

Now on view, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

See 18 monumental installation by 11 international artists on the grounds of the Parrish Art Museum. Artists include Bernar Venet, Scott Bluedorn, Max Ernst, Isa Genzken, Giuseppe Penone and others. 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

