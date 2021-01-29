Top 5 East End Art Exhibitions: Jan 29–Feb 4, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The East End has a multitude of awe-inspiring exhibitions on view at its many art galleries this week. Have you checked out all of this week’s must-see East End art shows—such as David-Jeremiah: Play at Halsey McKay Gallery?

Dorothy Ruddick Exhibition

Now through January 31.

The Drawing Room has extended the exhibition featuring works by fiber artist Dorothy Ruddick. See common materials such as wool and cotton transformed into transcendent works of art.

55 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-5016, drawingroom-gallery.com

Rainer Gross: Paintings Exhibition

Now through February 14.

VSOP Projects presents a one-room solo exhibition of important paintings by Rainer Gross in the gallery’s front room. The gallery is open Thursday–Sunday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m. and by appointment.

311 Front Street, Greenport. 631-603-7736, vsopprojects.com

David-Jeremiah: Play Exhibition

Now through March 20.

Kendra Jayne Patrick presents a Halsey McKay Gallery exhibition by Texas-born conceptual artist David-Jeremiah. Play showcases paintings belonging to a body of work called Hamborghini Rally: Soul Hunt City in which the artist uses the framework of his favorite racing video games to investigate the anatomy of revenge.

79 Newtown Lane, East Hampton. 631-604-5770, [email protected], halseymckay.com

Jill Magid Exhibition

Now through June 6.

Dia presents a yearlong installation of new work by the conceptual artist, writer and filmmaker Jill Magid at Dia Bridgehampton. Magid’s practice interrogates structures of power on an intimate level, exploring the emotional, philosophical and legal tensions that exist between institutions and individual agency. For her exhibition, Magid presents the series Homage CMYK, consisting of 11 four-channel screen prints on linen hung to fit the gallery in an immersive installation. The gallery is open on Saturdays and Sundays, noon–6 p.m.

diaart.org

East End Collected6 Exhibition

January 30 through April 11.

East End Collected6 exhibitions draw attention to the large population of artists living in the region and reflect Paton Miller’s vision of the East End as an ideal environment for artists to create work. In this sixth iteration, Miller celebrates 34 new artists and further establishes Southampton Arts Center as a home where the East End arts scene continues to thrive.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

