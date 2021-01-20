Top 5 Live Events on the East End: January 22–28, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

There are so many fun happenings in the Hamptons and on the North Fork this week, that it would be impossible to list everything in one place, so here are the best of the bunch. This week’s top live events on the East End include a walk through Elizabeth Morton National Wildlife Refuge to feed chickadees, a trivia night for fans of The Office at Long Island Aquarium and more!

Field of Dreams Walking Tour

Friday, January 22, 3 p.m.

Join Parrish Art Museum’s Alicia Longwell and Parrish docents in a socially distanced walking tour through the Field of Dreams and meet the 2020 Parrish Road Show artist Scott Bluedorn, who will be onsite to give tours of his work. 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

The Chickadee’s World Walk

Saturday, January 23, 8 a.m.

Join the South Fork Natural History Museum for a fun family walk through the Elizabeth Morton National Wildlife Refuge as the group feeds unsalted sunflower seeds to the local black-capped chickadees. Email [email protected] or call 631-537-9735 to register. Registration is $10; kids $7. 2595 Noyack Road, Sag Harbor. sofo.org

Adult Circuit Training with Rachel Haab

Saturday, January 23, 10:30 a.m.

This 45-minute circuit training class is a total-body, heart-pumping, get-your-mind-right style of class that is great for all fitness levels. Registration is $20. Community Learning Center at Neighborhood House, 92 Three Mile Harbor Road, East Hampton. 631-655-4586, projectmost.org

Full Moon Night Hike

Wednesday, January 27, 5 p.m.

Celebrate the first full moon of the New Year with an evening guided hike through the forest up to North Pond as the group looks and listens for nocturnal creatures and enjoys some night vision activities under the light of the moon. Registration is $20. 3 Old Country Road, Quogue. quoguewildliferefuge.org

The Office Trivia Night

Thursday, January 28, 6:30 p.m.

Join Long Island Aquarium for an exciting night of trivia. Put your knowledge of all things The Office to the test and see if you have what it takes to be the reigning trivia champion. Registration is $5 per person. 431 East Main Street, Riverhead. longislandaquarium.com

