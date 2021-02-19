Diddy-Produced Notorious B.I.G. Documentary Set for March

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell, a documentary exploring the life of Christopher Wallace aka The Notorious B.I.G. and produced by East Hampton’s Sean “Diddy” Combs, will hit Netflix March 1.

The film is the documentary about the musician’s life approved by his estate and family. Director Emmett Malloy told Rolling Stone, “The running joke about documentary films is often how long they take to make. This film lived up to all those stereotypes, taking us four years to develop and make it. Through those years we were immersed in Brooklyn in the 1970s through the 1990s.”

Biggie was shot and killed in 1997 when he was just 24 years old but made an indelible mark on the music world. Diddy, then going by Puff Daddy, released “I’ll Be Missing You” in his memory.

Watch the trailer for Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell above.