Food Seen: East End Valentine’s Specials & More

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

While February is American Heart Month, it’s ALWAYS Valentine’s Month, too. Here are a few East End offerings you might enjoy!

Maybe you’re heading out for the weekend from up-island or one of the five boroughs—but where to stay? Answer: The Southampton Inn. Book a stay Saturday night February 13, which includes overnight guest room, bottle of Prosecco and breakfast or brunch on Sunday, February 14. From $225 per couple. The inn’s restaurant, Claude’s, is offering its award-winning breakfast daily from 7 to 10 a.m., and brunch Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hey, this package could really work for locals looking for a one-night romantic stay-cation! Visit southamptoninn.com for reservations.

North Fork Table & Inn reopens after a break on Thursday, February 11 with in-house and take-home options. Their four-course, $88 per person, dine-in menu features such appetizers as scallops plancha, rare tuna and charred beet salad; entrees including steamed cod, surf & turf (filet and lobster), a whole roasted chicken for two and a tomahawk steak for two (supplemental price $95); and desserts such as citrus tart and chocolate soufflé for two. Their take-home menu is $250 for two and features broiled North Fork oysters, roasted beets, surf & turf (filet and lobster tail), sautéed mushrooms, macaroni gratin, molten chocolate cake and garlic bread! Pre-order by Wednesday, February 10. Pick-up dates are Thursday, February 11 at 3 p.m.; Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Valentine’s Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more info, visit northforktableandinn.com.

Over in Sag Harbor, Lulu Kitchen & Bar will offer special dinners for two in honor of Valentine’s weekend. Available Friday, February 12 through Sunday, the special menu will be available for takeout or dine-in. The a la carte menu will also be available. The Valentine’s menus are as follows: Aperitif of cheese and charcuterie ($42), raw bar platter ($95) or crudites ($31). Seafood lovers have their own menu ($170 for two) that features a bibb lettuce salad, tuna tartare or mussels a la plancha, lobster pasta or whole fluke, garlic kale and a chocolate hazelnut tart or cookie plate. Carnivores are not forgotten ($170 for two) as their menu consists of a bibb lettuce salad, steak tartare or charcuterie platter, a 40-oz. ribeye steak or rack of lamb, garlic kale and the chocolate hazelnut tart or cookie plate. Couples can also “go big or go home” by virtue of the surf & turf menu for $250. And yes, we’re talking a ribeye for two and a grilled 2-lb. lobster.

Lulu Kitchen & Bar’s takeout wine will be discounted by 25%. Reservations are recommended for dine-in. Orders for at-home dinners must be placed 12 hours in advance. Call the restaurant at 631-725-0900, visit lulusagharbor.com or email [email protected] to place your order.

Check Out This Week’s Chef Highlight: Philippe Corbet, Lulu Kitchen & Bar

In East Hampton, Nick & Toni’s is offering a special prix fixe dine-in menu for Valentine’s Day on Sunday, February 14 of three courses for $120 per person. A special romantic at-home a la carte menu will be available both Saturday and Sunday. The at-home menu will be available for pre-order in advance online at nickandtonis.com or by calling 631-324-3550 during restaurant hours.

Highlights of the Nick & Toni’s dine-in menu include wood-oven-roasted scallops and house cured foie gras (appetizers); entrees to consider include wood-oven-roasted halibut, grilled lamb loin and a wagyu New York strip steak. Dessert selections include a chocolate bar (whoa!) and pistachio and cherry trifle. For the at-home menu, highlights include cocktails to-go: a meyer lemon cosmo, the Coche margarita and gardening at night which serves two to three people. Of the eight antipasti, try the artisanal cheese selections or shaved Brussels sprouts salad. Winning entrees include their classic penne, beet and ricotta ravioli, and whole wood-oven-roasted fluke. For desserts, try their tartufo—it serves two for $24. Kids at home? Nick & Toni’s offers crispy chicken tenders, margherita pizza and homemade macaroni and cheese. Curbside pickup Valentine’s Weekend begins at 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Reservations are suggested for dine-in and may be made via website or phone.

Further east, Coche Comedor in Amagansett will offer a la carte specials on Valentine’s Day. The specials will be available for dine-in or takeout. The specials are as follows: Specialty cocktail, Primer Beso (First Kiss) $14, which is comprised of Anejo tequila, lemon juice, agave, raspberry and egg white. The special appetizer is grilled jumbo head-on shrimp with frijoles charros for $17. The entrée is local black seabass divorciados with purple sweet potatoes for $29 and a passion fruit flan at $11 for dessert. Que bueno!

Fun Food Facts: General Tso’s chicken 左宗棠雞 is a sweet, deep-fried chicken dish that is served in North American Chinese restaurants. The dish is named after Zuo Zongtang, a Qing dynasty statesman and military leader, although there is no recorded connection to him nor is the dish known in Hunan, Zuo’s home province.

Quote of the Week: “Sometimes the spaghetti likes to be alone.” Stanley Tucci, playing Secondo in Big Night in 1996.

Got a restaurant news item or tip? Email us at [email protected]!