Top 10 Virtual Events on the East End: February 19–25, 2021

There are so many local events that can be enjoyed from the comfort of home, that staying in for the weekend is actually a viable, enjoyable option. This week’s top East End virtual events include an introduction to the Plain Sight Project, screenings of Hamptons International Film Festival favorite Minari and more!

Black History: The Plain Sight Project

Friday, February 19, 5 p.m.

Join Parrish Art Museum senior curator and Plain Sight Project chair Corinne Erni, Sylvester Manor Educational Farm curator/archivist Donnamarie Barnes and Plain Sight Project founder David Rattray in a livestream conversation about Barnes’s and Rattray’s ongoing research for The Plain Sight Project. The project identifies enslaved persons and free Blacks on the East End from the 1600s to the mid-19th century and their efforts to project, locate and preserve burial grounds, habitations and work sites in the Hamptons.

631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Butterflies and Bees: Prepping for Pollinators

Saturday, February 20, 10 a.m.

Join entomologist Jeffry Petracca for a discussion of some basic pollinator biology with a focus on butterflies and bees. Learn some tips for attracting these important insect pollinators to your yards and start planning your pollinator garden for the spring. Zoom registration is required.

631-537-9735, [email protected], sofo.org

In Process: Online @ The Watermill Center

Saturday, February 20, 3 p.m.

Join Watermill Center’s February artists-in-residence—Brian Belott, Matthew Thurber, Kyoko Hamaguchi and Nicole Pasulka—as they share what they’ve been working on during their residency. Registration is free but required.

watermillcenter.org

In Case You Hadn’t Heard

Monday, February 22, 8 p.m.

Presented in partnership with Eastville Community Historical Society and the Southampton African American Museum, Bay Street Theater’s In Case You Hadn’t Heard: A Conversation Between America’s Past and Its Promise is a provocative and unvarnished look at issues surrounding race in America. The evening will include a talkback between the director and the actors, led by Dr. Georgette Grier-Key.

baystreet.org

Creative Intentions III: Art and Technology

Wednesday, February 24, 3:30 p.m.

Join Colin Goldberg, whose art explores the intersection between technology and expressionism, for an enriching virtual discussion hosted by the Pollock-Krasner House. Participants will share their own work related to technology as a tool for creative expression. Zoom registration is required.

stonybrook.edu/commcms/pkhouse

In Conversation with Bishop Michael Curry

Wednesday, February 24, 7 p.m.

Join BookHampton and Roxanne Coady in welcoming Bishop Michael Curry of the Episcopal Church for a virtual conversation about his book Love Is the Way: Holding On to Hope in Troubling Times. Registration is free but required.

bookhampton.com

Peconic Land Trust Book Club

Thursday, February 25, 6 p.m.

The Peconic Land Trust is starting a virtual book club beginning this Thursday. They will be discussing Bringing Nature Home: How You Can Sustain Wildlife with Native Plants by Douglas Tallamy. Zoom registration is required.

631-283-3195, [email protected], peconiclandtrust.org

Purim Megillah Reading & Purim Star Wars

Thursday, February 25, 6 p.m.

Celebrate Purim with Sag Harbor’s Temple Adas Israel this Thursday. Listen to a virtual reading of the Megillah and enjoy the return of Purim Star Wars courtesy of the temple’s Humor Group. Zoom registration is required.

templeadasisrael.org

My Rembrandt On-Demand

Now through Monday, February 22.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center is offering a chance to stream My Rembrandt, an epic documentary that dives deep into the art world of the old masters, exploring the motives of its elite. Tickets are $12.

whbpac.org

Minari Screenings

Now through Thursday, February 25.

If you missed the sold-out screenings of Minari, starring Steven Yeun, at the Hamptons International Film Festival, now is your chance to catch it. Tickets are on sale for nightly 7 p.m. screenings through this Thursday, with a portion of sales benefitting HamptonsFilm.

hamptonsfilmfest.org

