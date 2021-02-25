Top 10 Virtual Events on the East End: Feb 26–Mar 4, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

There are a plethora of great upcoming events that can be enjoyed from the comfort of home, so staying in this weekend doesn’t sound like a bad idea. This week’s top East End virtual events include a performance by the Bell’Arte Ensemble, Sylvester Manor’s annual Black History Month event and more!

Virtual Works in Progress Concert

Friday, February 26, 5 p.m.

In partnership with Neue Galerie New York, the Perlman Music Program presents a virtual works in progress concert performed by students and alumni. Watch the premiere at PMP from Home.

perlmanmusicprogram.org

Life in a Small Town: Rev. Lyman Beecher

Friday, February 26, 7 p.m.

Join East Hampton Historical Society and speaker Richard Barons for a lecture on Reverend Lyman Beecher’s life and reflections on East Hampton from 1798–1810. Zoom registration is free but required.

easthamptonhistory.org

Bell’Arte Ensemble: Until Next Time

Friday, February 26, 7:30 p.m.

Twin Forks Musicivic presents the Bell’Arte Ensemble, a Pittsburg-based ensemble, for a virtual performance of Dvořák, Rachmaninoff and other great composers. Registration is free but required.

twinforksmusicivic.org

Artist-in-Residence Showcase: Jackson Gay

Friday, February 26, 8 p.m.

Join 2021 Guild House artist-in-residence Jackson Gay for a night of participatory theater, collective listening and discussion as she reflects on her time at Guild Hall and shares the beginnings of her new project, Endless Loop of Gratitude and other works written during her time in residence. Zoom registration is free with suggested donation.

guildhall.org

Alone Together Virtual Lecture

Saturday, February 27, 2 p.m.

Join Oysterponds Historical Society and local book publishing professionals as they discuss what they’ve been reading and working on, and the compelling books they’re looking forward to curling up with this winter.

oysterpondshistoricalsociety.org

Manor to Manor: Shaping America

Sunday, February 28, 2 p.m.

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm and Eastville Community Historical Society present their 7th annual Black History Month celebration. This year’s program will feature a conversation with Lloyd’s Manor curator Lauren Brincat and Sylvester Manor curator Donnamarie Barnes. Moderated by Dr. Georgette Grier-Key, executive director of Eastville Community Historical Society, the program will explore the connections between the families of Sylvester Manor on Shelter Island and Lloyd’s Manor in Huntington. Zoom registration is free but required.

sylvestermanor.org

Hampton Youth Quartet Winter Performance

Sunday, February 28, 4 p.m.

Join Southampton Cultural Center for an incredible performance by the talented Hampton Youth Quartet. The unique, energized and heartfelt sounds of these teenage string musicians are sure to make your day special. This is a free performance that will be streamed through Facebook Live.

scc-arts.org

Atlantis On-Demand

Now through Monday, March 1.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center is offering a chance to stream Atlantis, Ukraine’s official submission to the Academy Awards. In this sci-fi drama, Sergiy, a former soldier, is having trouble adapting to his harsh new reality, where water is a valuable commodity. He meets Katya while on the Black Tulip mission dedicated to exhuming the past, and together they try to return to some sort of normal life in which they are also allowed to fall in love again. Tickets are $12.

whbpac.org

Women in Art Virtual Lecture

Wednesday, March 3, 7 p.m.

Start Women’s History Month by asking the question: What does it mean to be a woman in art? Throughout history, women have been marginalized and discriminated against, and yet, there have been those pioneers and trailblazers that defied the convention. Join Hampton Library in exploring and celebrating female artists throughout art history.

myhamptonlibrary.org

Live Like Paul Book Talk

Thursday, March 4, 1 p.m.

Southampton History Museum’s virtual program will take the audience through the journey of not only losing a precious son, but also through the soul-searching lessons and observations it brought into author Adrienne Falzon’s life. Zoom registration is free but required.

southamptonhistory.org

