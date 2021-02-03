Top 5 Live Events on the East End: February 5–11, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

There’s so much to do, so much to see in the Hamptons and on the North Fork this week, so we’re bringing you only the best of the bunch. This week’s top live events on the East End include a behind-the-scenes tour of the Long Island Aquarium, birding for winter sea ducks and more!

Narrow Lane Cleanup

Saturday, February 6, 8 a.m.

Help the Southampton Trails Preservation Society clean up litter from Narrow Lane in Bridgehampton. Meet on the east corner of Norris Lane with gloves in hand. Free 2021 STPS membership will be granted to new volunteers.

Narrow Lane, Bridgehampton, 631-745-0689, southamptontrails.org

Birding with Frank: Winter Sea Ducks

Saturday, February 6, 9 a.m.

Thousands of scoters, loons, eiders and many other arctic avians come to local inshore waters off Montauk Point each winter to feed on the vegetation and invertebrates that live on the ocean floor. The South Fork Natural History Museum will scan the ocean surface with scopes and try to identify these arctic visitors as they dive for food and frolic in the surf. Bring binoculars and/or a scope and a field guide to birds of the eastern United States, if you have them. Registration is $10.

Register for address, 631-537-9735, [email protected], sofo.org

Adult Circuit Training with Rachel Haab

Saturday, February 6, 9:30 a.m. & 10:45 a.m.

This 45-minute circuit training class is a total-body, heart-pumping, get-your-mind-right style of class that is great for all fitness levels. Registration is $20.

Community Learning Center at Neighborhood House, 92 Three Mile Harbor Road, East Hampton. 631-655-4586, projectmost.org

Long Island Aquarium Behind the Scenes Tour

Saturday, February 6, 1 p.m.

Go behind-the-scenes to see firsthand what is involved in creating a hospitable environment for the aquarium’s aquatic residents and visitors. Learn about the science behind the systems and procedures necessary to keep the aquarium’s live animal exhibits up and running. You can even feed the clownfish! Registration is $5.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. longislandaquarium.com

Montauk Point Seal Hikes

February 6 & 7, 10 a.m.

A State Park naturalist will lead visitors on a 2–3 hour long leisurely beach walk to an area where up to four species of seals can be observed. Along the hike, hikers will see many winter birds and explore marine geology. Space is limited and reservations are required. Registration is $4.

2000 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2544, parks.ny.gov

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.