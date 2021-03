Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Amagansett couple Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have welcomed their sixth child together.

The surprising announcement, initially made on social media, comes just five months after the birth of their fifth child, Eduardo. Their other children are Romeo, 2, Leonardo, 3, Rafael, 5, and Carmen, 7. Alec also has a grown daughter, Ireland, 25. Lucia was reportedly born via surrogate.

Check out photos of Lucia below, and congratulations to the couple!