Chef Highlight: Arthur Wolf, Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More

Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More chef and co-owner Arthur Wolf graduated with his culinary degree from the New York Institute of Technology in 1983. Upon graduation he spent six months as sous chef in St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands at The Top Hat, later returning to the mainland and Westhampton where he became sous chef at The Dune Deck Hotel. His next move was to Nicky’s in Centerport before relocating to Manchester, VT. where he spent six years at Laney’s. Since returning to the East End in 1998, he’s been the executive chef of Turtle Crossing and in 2012, he struck out on his own at Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More on Pantigo Road in East Hampton.

Menu items that have vaulted Smokin’ Wolf to its popularity include Wolf’s corn bread basket, fried mac and cheese bites, brisket or chicken chili and his killer quesadillas: Cowgirl, barbecue chicken and mushroom; barbecue pulled pork and mango; and his cheddar and jack cheese. The rib platter, half barbecue chicken platter and various meat combination platters are also quite popular. Wolf regularly gives back to the community by participating in a number of fundraising events offering sample bites at his popular table.

To learn more about Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More, visit smokinwolfbbq.com.