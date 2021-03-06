Chef Highlight: Drew Hiatt of Preston House & Hotel

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Raised in New England on the north shore of Boston, Preston House & Hotel Executive Chef Drew Hiatt jumped into the food industry because of his love of the region’s fare. Working in the back of house as a teen, he quickly became a sous chef while studying at the prestigious Johnson & Whales University, and eventually, he became a banquet chef at the Boston Harbor Hotel. A stop in the Midwest brought him to the renowned Charlie Trotters in Chicago before returning to the East Coast, this time to Manhattan and ultimately to the Hamptons.

He perfected his craft at the Topping Rose House where he quickly grew in ranks from chef de cuisine to executive chef. In addition to his work in the kitchen, he also ran their one-acre farm and worked with other local farmers and fisherman to source the highest quality ingredients. It is that desire for excellence that brings Chef Hiatt to the Preston House & Hotel.

With the skills and techniques necessary to cook French, Italian, Korean and Japanese foods, Chef Hiatt approaches each style using local, sustainable ingredients to create elevated yet approachable dishes that reflect his own personal style. The duck confit cappelletti with duck brodo and crispy kale is one dish that Chef Hiatt has created using local duck and his house made fresh pasta.

“After working for many years in the industry, under many chefs, I am very excited to be creating and developing a particular style of cuisine at the Preston House & Hotel that sets us apart from the rest of Long Island,” says Hiatt.

Explore all his delicious options for dinner Wednesday through Sunday and brunch on weekends. Visit theprestonhouseandhotel.com to see the menus and to make a reservation.