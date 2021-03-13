Chef Highlight: Jessica Craig, Almond Pastry Chef

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Jessica Craig, pastry chef of Almond Restaurant in Bridgehampton, is a Long Island native who graduated from the New York Institute of Technology with a culinary arts degree and a Bachelor of Professional Studies (B.P.S.) in hospitality management. Following graduation, Craig dove right into pastry cook positions and gained invaluable hands-on experience. After working with Belgian Master Chef Steven de Bruyn, Craig honed her skills at various restaurants on Long Island before finding herself at Nick & Toni’s in East Hampton.

Craig began as a pastry sous chef in 2009 and ran the dessert program for the Honest Man Restaurant Group until 2013. Excelling in the field and rising in ranks, she became the executive pastry chef at L’Artusi Restaurant in New York City, where she oversaw the pastry program for Epicurean Group. Craig has been featured in the James Beard event Chefs and Champagne, been a guest on the “Communal Table Food & Wine Podcast” with Kat Kinsman and “One-Woman Kitchen” with Rozanne Gold, been a contestant on Viceland’s Bong Appétit in spring of 2019, and been a guest on the dessert episode of Food Network’s Chopped in spring of 2020.

Craig joined the Almond team as pastry chef for both the restaurant and L&W Market in summer of 2020. She brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the Almond restaurant family. Signature items to look for from Chef Craig include lemon blueberry muffins, salted pretzel blondie and individual blueberry galettes.

To learn more about Almond, visit almondrestaurant.com.