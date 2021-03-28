Food Seen: Restaurant Reopenings, Outdoor Dining & More

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Sink your teeth into this week’s East End foodie news bites:

Dockside Bar & Grill in Sag Harbor has reopened for the season, and they are serving lunch and dinner five days a week (closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays). While hours are subject to change, lunch is served noon–3:30 p.m. and dinner 5–9 p.m. Weather permitting, the outside patio is open but bundle up–there are no heat lamps. Call 631-725-7100 for more info and for takeout! docksidesagharbor.com

Sagaponack’s Old Stove Pub has reopened on weekends, and they now offer a sushi bar in addition to favorites like the Sagaponack steak, Spanish octopus and eggs Benedict. Look for a heated tent that can handle 75 people to open later in April. oldstovepub.com

In addition, Rosie’s in Amagansett has reopened and is offering indoor and outdoor dining, as well as takeout Wednesday through Sunday, 8 a.m.–3 p.m. rosiesamagansett.com

Jean-George at Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton is all set to resume outdoor dining, as well. toppingrosehouse.com

Did You Know That: Spirit’s Promise Equine Rescue on Sound Avenue in Riverhead will host a Farmers Market from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. the first Saturday of each month, beginning Saturday, April 3. Guests will have the opportunity to support local businesses, shop diverse vendors, take a tour of the farm, meet the animals and learn more about what they do at Spirit’s Promise. Tickets cost $5 per person for entry or $15 per person for entry and tour. All CDC guidelines will be in place. To register, visit spiritspromiserescue.org.

Fun Food Facts: A typical ear of corn has an even number of rows. …White chocolate isn’t actually chocolate, it’s made from a blend of sugar, milk products, vanilla, lecithin and cocoa butter.

Quote of the Week: “Life is uncertain. Eat dessert first.” —Ernestine Ulmer, author

Got a restaurant news item or tip? Email us at [email protected]!