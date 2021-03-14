Food Seen: Westhampton Dining, Chicken Dinners & More

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Sink your teeth into this week’s East End foodie news bites:

Westhampton is the ultimate seaside hamlet, and their restaurants are ready to get their season started. If you want to feel like royalty, pull up to Casso Basso, which specializes in fine Italian cuisine housed in an 18th-century castle. Take advantage of their three-course prix fixe menu for $27 available Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. casabasso.net

Those seeking an all-American meal should stop by Joe’s American Grille, open Monday through Friday for dine-in and takeout. joesamericangrill.com

If you’re out with the kids and want a fun, quick bite check out Boom Burger in Westhampton Beach, a casual diner-style burger joint preparing crazy-themed burgers and wings. Open Monday through Sunday and now offering their limited-edition shammy shake in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. boomburgerwhb.com

If you’re looking for rolls and sashimi, visit Sushi 1, open for dinner walk-ins only Tuesday through Sunday. sushi1.com

Keep the St. Paddy’s train rolling at authentic Irish pub The Claddagh in Westhampton Beach. Check them out on Thursdays for their prime rib night, priced at $24.95. thecladdaghwhb.com

Winner, winner, chicken dinner! Cluck into The Coop in Southampton for their weekly specials. Kick off the week with 10% off your order on Tuesdays; Wednesday is wing night with 20% off all wing orders. Thirsty Thursday follows with half-priced floaters all night long. Ring in the weekend with their Friday night lights specials where one can get 12 pieces of fried chicken, a choice of two large sides, a large slaw and a six-pack of Bud Light for $49.95. Look your best on Saturday night’s date night: Enjoy a Caesar salad, whole roasted chicken, choice of two large sides, a large slaw and a bottle of Hampton Water Rosé for $65.95. Bring in the whole family for Sunday family feast, when you’ll get two iceberg wedges, a whole roasted chicken, eight pieces of fried chicken, three large sides, two large slaws, with choices of four desserts and fountain sodas for $89.95. thecooptogo.com

Fresno offers nightly specials available for both dine-in and takeout. Specials can be viewed up to the minute on the Fresno website. fresnorestaurant.com

The days are getting longer, so check out Bell & Anchor and take in breathtaking panoramic waterfront views of Mill Creek Marina. Try an order of their old-school lobster garganelli served with corn, basil and saffron cream, available for both dine-in and takeout. bellandanchor.com

Did You Know That: March 20 is National Ravioli Day! …The “ice cream” you see in ice cream ads is often a scoop of mashed potatoes, because it won’t melt during production.

We Hear That: Bostwick’s Chowder House plans to open Thursday, March 25, and the Clam Bar will open on Friday, March 26.

Fun Food Fact: Honey is the only food that will not rot. A jar of honey may remain edible for over 3,000 years!

Quote of the Week: “All happiness depends on a leisurely breakfast.” —John Gunther, journalist and author

Got a restaurant news item or tip? Email us at [email protected]!