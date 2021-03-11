Top 10 Virtual Events on the East End: March 12–18, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Don’t feel like leaving the house to have a good time? Then you’re in luck, because the East End has a great many events that can be enjoyed from the comfort of home. This week’s top East End virtual events include a Spring Equinox event with Hamptons Observatory and Quogue Wildlife Refuge, several live concerts and more!

Edson Scheid: Violin Virtuosity Beyond Paganini

Friday, March 12, 7:30 p.m.

Twin Forks Musicivic presents Edson Scheid performing solo violin works by Paganini, Ernst, Vale and Mozart. Registration is free but required.

twinforksmusicivic.org

Tennessee Walt in Concert

Saturday, March 13, 2 p.m.

Join East Hampton Library for a virtual concert with Tennessee Walt as he sings a playlist of classic country music, including songs by Hank Williams, Junior Brown, Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline, Kris Kristofferson, Charley Pride, Jimmie Rodgers, Kenny Rogers, Billy Joe Shaver and others. The concert will stream live on Facebook.

easthamptonlibrary.org

Parrish Pairings: Elmgreen & Dragset with Chad Leat

Sunday, March 14, 10 a.m.

Known for their “Prada Marfa” sculpture in Texas and ”The Hive” cityscape in Penn Station’s Moynihan Train Hall, artist duo Elmgreen and Dragset explore the relationship between art and design while addressing social and cultural issues. Collector Chad Leat, whose aesthetic sense dovetails with the artists’ world view, leads the Zoom conversation.

631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Stires-Stark Alumni Recital: Stella Chen

Sunday, March 14, 2:30 p.m.

Violinist Stella Chen will perform a virtual recital as part of the Perlman Music Program’s PMP from Home.

perlmanmusicprogram.org

Our Town: Ten Years of Productions

Sunday, March 14, 7 p.m.

In March of 2011, the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center put on its first full-length, theatrical production, featuring a cast of fifteen young teenagers. Ten years later, WHBPAC is celebrating the alumni as they come together to discuss the themes of Our Town, where they are now and the impact of the Arts Academy on their lives. Hop on Zoom to see excerpts from the show and a lively celebration of 10 years of WHBPAC student productions.

whbpac.org

Monday Morning Yoga

Monday, March 15, 9 a.m.

Join yoga instructor Sarah Anjali in Westhampton Free Library’s latest series of gentle, virtual yoga classes geared toward all experience levels. Bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothes. Registration is $26 for the weekly series, which runs through April 26.

631-288-3335 ext.4, westhamptonlibrary.net

Sculpt & Cardio Dance Series

Tuesday, March 16, 10 a.m.

Join instructor Leisa DeCarlo, a professional and internationally known dancer, for sculpting and cardio using fun dance moves. Zoom registration is free but required.

quoguelibrary.org

Spring Equinox & the Night Sky

Tuesday, March 16, 7 p.m.

Each spring, East Enders see nature’s changes all around as trees blossom, birds migrate and animals revive from winter’s slumber. Hamptons Observatory senior educator William Francis Taylor will explore the changing of the season, the ceremonies people celebrate to mark the March Equinox and the constellations of spring. Zoom registration is free.

631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

Author Event: Don Lemon

Wednesday, March 17, 5 p.m.

The host of CNN Tonight with Don Lemon, America’s only Black primetime anchor, is more popular than ever and uses his position to shed light on the systemic racism that persists in America today. In this virtual conversation with BookHampton, he’ll discuss his book This Is the Fire: What I Say to My Friends About Racism. Tickets are $10, and tickets that include a copy of the book are $28.

bookhampton.com

All Star Comedy On-Demand

Now through March 31.

The return of Bay Street Theater’s All Star Comedy features comedians Chris Clarke, Brendan Sagalow and Aiko Tanaka, and it’s hosted by New York comedian Joseph Vecsey, who founded the stand-up comedy showcase in 2010. Tickets are $10.

baystreet.org

