Top 10 Virtual Events on the East End: March 5–11, 2021

There are a plethora of great upcoming events that can be enjoyed from the comfort of home, so staying in this weekend doesn’t sound like a bad idea. This week’s top East End virtual events include The Watermill Center’s workshop with Afua Ansong, Tickled Pink and more!

Women and Migration: Responses in Art and History

Friday, March 5, 5 p.m.

In celebration of International Women’s Day, Parrish Art Museum hosts a livestreamed conversation about women artists and their profound and turbulent experiences of migration through the lenses of politics, war, love and family. Senior Curator Corinne Erni will be joined by Kathy Engel of Tisch School of the Arts, Ellyn Toscano of New York University and Grace Aneiza Ali of OF NOTE magazine. Virtual registration is free but required.

631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Watermill Workshop with Afua Ansong

Saturday, March 6, 3 p.m.

Led by Watermill Center alum Afua Ansong, “Meditation on the self: Drinking at the Mouth of West African Art” invites the public to develop prayers, chants, songs and poems that seek to preserve and explore concepts of the self-inspired by Adinkra symbols. Zoom registration is $15–$35.

watermillcenter.org

Tickled Pink

Saturday, March 6, 6 p.m.

Laugh it off with the Ellen Hermanson Foundation at their virtual comedy and variety benefit, which celebrates community heroes and women in East End media with emcee Michele Balan, seen on NBC’s Last Comic Standing; award-winning cabaret artist Valerie diLorenzo; comedian and poet Mimi Gonzalez; stand-up comedian Marion Grodin; award-winning solo artist Susan Jeremy; comedian and singer Angela LaGreca; comedian Wendy Liebman; and Madeleine the Magician. Proceeds help fund East End programs that offer access to breast health care.

631-907-1952, ellenhermanson.org

Irish Stories and Songs with Jim Hawkins

Sunday, March 7, 2 p.m.

Ireland may be an ocean away, but professional storyteller Jim Hawkins is a virtual bridge back to the old country with his gift for Irish storytelling full of pathos and humor. The stories and songs you will hear are from a variety of themes in Irish history, culture and tradition. Zoom registration is free but required.

[email protected], hamptonbayslibrary.org

Jewish Music in America

Sunday, March 7, 7 p.m.

Experience authentic Jewish American music in a virtual presentation by Columbia University adjunct associate professor of historical musicology Tina Frühauf. Zoom registration is free but required.

templeadasisrael.org

Spi-ku Book Launch

Monday, March 8, 7 p.m.

Award-winning poet Leslie Bulion and illustrator Robert Meganck have teamed up to create a clutter of haiku and other short poems paired with humorously accurate illustrations that celebrate the amazing attributes of amazing arachnids. Join BookHampton for this exciting virtual book launch. Registration is free but required, and signed copies of the book are available.

bookhampton.com

Virtual Pilates Class

Tuesday, March 9, 8 a.m.

Southampton Arts Center has partnered with LTMovement to bring the local community an online Pilates class designed to hone breath, sculpt and strengthen muscles and energize your spirit while correcting muscular and postural imbalances. Registration is $10 per class.

southamptonartscenter.org

All Things Bridgerton with Erin Coughlin

Wednesday, March 10, 7 p.m.

If you watched the Netflix inaugural season of Regency romance Bridgerton, based on the books by Julia Quinn, and want to talk about it, join your East End libraries for a closer look at this cinematic world.

johnjermain.org

RaffaShow Retrospective: Behind the Heels

Wednesday, March 10, 7:30 p.m.

Our Fabulous Variety Show presents a fabulous and divalicious virtual event that reminisces and shares the story of Hamptons drag icon RaffaShow—from her humble beginnings to her life as a cover girl and every star-studded moment in between. The suggested ticket price is $20; $10 for kids.

ourfabulousvarietyshow.org

Cultivating Nature’s Diversity in Your Backyard

Thursday, March 11, 6 p.m.

With the natural landscape more fragmented than ever, creating places in your backyard for wildlife to find shelter, food, water and places to raise their young is more important than ever. Join the Peconic Land Trust for this virtual conversation and learn what you can do in your backyard to provide a rich and diverse environment. Zoom registration is free but required.

631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

