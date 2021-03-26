Top 5 East End Art Exhibitions: March 26–April 1, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The East End is home to a long roster of talented artists and their wonderful art is on display across the Hamptons and North Fork this week. Have you perused all of this week’s must-see East End art shows—such as Robert Remer: Biophilia at Quogue Gallery?

Museum Director’s Choice

Friday, March 26, noon.

Take a tour of the 83rd Artist Members Exhibition with Christina Mossaides Strassfield, Guild Hall Museum Director/Chief Curator. The exhibition is the oldest non-juried show on Long Island and one of the few non-juried exhibitions still running.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Field of Dreams Walking Tour

Friday, March 26, 3 p.m.

Join Parrish Art Museum Chief Curator Alicia G. Longwell Ph.D. and Parrish docents in a socially distanced walking tour through the Field of Dreams and meet the 2020 Parrish Road Show artist Scott Bluedorn, who will be onsite to give tours of his work, “Bonac Blind.”

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Robert Remer: Biophilia Exhibition

Now through May 31.

Quogue Gallery presents Biophilia. Robert Remer integrates nature in each of his creations, incorporating live greenery and organic shapes into bespoke furniture, planters and sculpture reminding the art world of the timeless relationship between humans and nature. Gallery hours are 10–5 p.m. on weekends and by appointment.

Quogue Gallery, 44 Quogue Street, Quogue. 203-321-9426. quoguegallery.com

SAC Storefront Art Project: Wild Things

Now through June 7.

Southampton Arts Center’s Storefront Art Project, an initiative created in partnership with Southampton Village, sees the former J. Crew and Kaval/Hampton Classic pop-up transformed into a new multimedia art installation, Wild Things, created by Kerry Sharkey Miller.

84B Main Street, Southampton. southamptonartscenter.org

Rock ‘n’ Roll Never Dies Online Exhibition

Now on view.

The White Room Gallery has partnered with The Stephen Talkhouse for a special online exhibition. The collaboration comprises works featuring the familiar faces of music legends—including Elton John, David Bowie, Jimi Hendrix, Prince, Cher, Tupac Shakur and others. A portion of sale proceeds will be used to help cover the salaries of The Stephen Talkhouse employees until the venue is allowed to showcase great music again.

thewhiteroom.gallery

