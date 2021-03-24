Top 5 Live Events on the East End: March 26–April 1, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

There’s lots to do and explore in the Hamptons and on the North Fork this week, so we’re highlighting only the very best events of the bunch. This week’s top live events on the East End include a seal walk at Cupsogue County Park, a St. Baldrick’s Day fundraiser and more!

Almost Full Moon Night Hike

Friday, March 26, 7 p.m.

Celebrate the beginning of spring during an evening hike through the Quogue Wildlife Refuge forest. The group will head up to North Pond while looking and listening for nocturnal creatures and enjoying some night vision activities under the light of the moon. Reservations are required 24 hours in advance. Registration is $20.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. quoguewildliferefuge.org

Dancing with Daffodils

Saturday, March 27, 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Meet at the Elizabeth A. Morton Wildlife Refuge to join the Southampton Trails Preservation Society in celebrating their annual rite of spring—a moderately-paced beach walk along Jessups Neck. The refuge suggests a $4 entry fee per car.

2595 Noyack Road, Noyac. 973-452-6650, southamptontrails.org

Seal Walk at Cupsogue County Park

Saturday, March 27, 1 p.m.

With the cold of winter, many northern animal visitors come to Long Island’s southern shore to find food. The three most common species of seals that visit Long Island at this time of year are harbor seals, grey seals and harp seals. Join the South Fork Natural History Museum on a walk toward the ocean at Cupsogue Beach County Park where, at low tide, you can expect to see some of these seals sunning themselves on the distant sandbar. Registration is $10; kids $7.

906 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach. 631-537-9735, [email protected], sofo.org

Long Ireland’s St. Baldrick’s Day

Sunday, March 28, 1–6 p.m.

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation is a volunteer-powered charity that funds more childhood cancer research grants than any other organization in the U.S., and over the last two years, Long Ireland has managed to raise $33,157 for this great cause! Grab your friends, make a team and start growing your hair out! You’ll raise awareness for this great cause and money as you get your head shaved on event day. All shavees that register online and raise more than $50 will receive a commemorative t-shirt, a Long Ireland winter hat and your first pint on the house.

817 Pulaski Street, Riverhead. longirelandbeer.com

WHBPAC Blood Drive

Monday, March 29, noon–6 p.m.

Thanks to selfless donors at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center’s recent blood drive, the New York Blood Center has collected over 180 pints of blood, potentially saving up to 540 lives! But there’s still an urgent need for blood and plasma, especially with the pandemic, combined with February’s wintery weather, decimating the blood supply. Now it’s your turn to spring into action!

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. whbpac.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.