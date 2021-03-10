Top 5 Live Events on the East End: March 12–18, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

There’s lots to do and explore in the Hamptons and on the North Fork this week, so we’re highlighting only the very best events of the bunch. This week’s top live events on the East End include a hike through Mashomack Preserve, a Spring Craft Market and more!

Spring Craft Market

Saturday, March 13, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Head to Ashawagh Hall for a one-day craft fair full of ceramics, jewelry, woodworks, home décor, textiles, skin products, knot clothing, cards, art prints, teas, granola, chocolate and more—all handmade by local artisans.

780 Springs-Fireplace Road, East Hampton. ashawagh-hall.org

North End Burying Ground Tour

Saturday, March 13, 11 a.m.

In celebration of Genealogy Day, the Southampton History Museum is hosting a socially-distanced walking tour of North End Cemetery with Julie B. Greene, Southampton Town Historian. Registration is free but required.

134 Eel Pot Alley, Southampton. southamptonhistory.org

Walking Dunes Hike

Sunday, March 14, noon.

Walk with a park naturalist through a unique and beautiful coastal environment, reaching heights of up to 80 feet as the group walks through Hither Hills State Park. Meet at the end of Napeague Harbor Road off Montauk Highway 10 minutes before the start time. Registration is a $4.

164 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-5000, parks.ny.gov/parks/hitherhills

Nature Hike at Mashomack Preserve

Sunday, March 14, 1 p.m.

Join the South Fork Natural History Museum on a hike through the heart of Shelter Island’s Mashomack Preserve, one of the biggest and most spectacular nature preserves on Long Island. Its 2,039 acres protect a variety of habitats and countless species of native plants and animals. Registration is $10 for adults; $7 for kids.

79 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-537-9735, [email protected], sofo.org

Long Pond GREENbelt Hike

Wednesday, March 17, 10 a.m.

The Southampton Trails Preservation Society wishes hikers warm words on a cold day, with a blessing and a poem or two in memory of late member Joe Lane. This comfortably-paced journey will take the group through a portion of the superb Long Pond Greenbelt, including Long Pond, Little Long Pond and Crooked Pond. Meet at the parking lot of Mashashamuet Park in Sag Harbor.

395 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 973-452-6650, southamptontrails.org

