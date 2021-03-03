Top 5 Live Events on the East End: March 5–11, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

There’s so much to do and explore in the Hamptons and on the North Fork this week, so we’re highlighting only the best events of the bunch. This week’s top live events on the East End include Quogue Wildlife Refuge’s Light the Night Walk, Bay Street Theater’s Broadway Skating Party and more!

Light the Night Walk

Friday, March 5, 6:30 p.m.

Join Quogue Wildlife Refuge for a magical, self-guided, evening stroll through the gently lit forest trails. Registration is $15; $10 for kids.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

Winter Beach Walk at Shinnecock Inlet

Sunday, March 7, 10 a.m.

Harbor seals and snowy owls visit from their northern summer rookeries and nesting areas to spend the cold months feeding in East End bays and salt marshes. Brave the cold with the South Fork Natural History Museum to see what beach wildlife can be spotted at this time of year. Registration is $10 for adults; $7 for kids.

Shinnecock Inlet East, Southampton. 631-537-9735, [email protected], sofo.org

Broadway Skating Party

Sunday, March 7, 6:30 p.m.

Bay Street Theater is hosting an exciting ice-skating party and benefit at Buckskill Winter Club for the first 80 guests who purchase tickets. Those attending will enjoy a soundtrack loaded with Broadway favorites. Tickets are $25 and include Buckskill rentals and a Bay Street gift bag. For more information, contact Director of Development Kim Fink.

178 Buckskill Road, East Hampton. [email protected], baystreet.org

Trivia Thursday

Thursday, March 4, 6 p.m.

Put your thinking cap on and join Greenport Harbor Brewing Company for trivia and beer at their Peconic location. The winner receives a $25 gift certificate.

42155 Main Road, Peconic. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

Trivia Nights: Grey’s Anatomy

Thursday, March 11, 6:30 p.m.

Put your knowledge of all things Grey’s Anatomy to the test and see if you have what it takes to be Long Island Aquarium’s reigning trivia champion. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, courtesy of Seaside Grill. Registration is $5.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. longislandaquarium.com

