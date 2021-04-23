Dan’s Who’s Here in the Hamptons Podcast: Ken Aueletta

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

On Episode 25 of the podcast, Dan speaks with best-selling author and literary legend Ken Aueletta.

Auletta is known for his profiles of media giants and leading companies—Bill Gates, Ted Turner, Barry Diller, Rupert Murdoch—and his long-standing column in the New Yorker, “Annals of Communication.” Auletta, a resident of Sag Harbor, talks about his early career as a political speechwriter, describes the most bizarre profile of a Nazi leader who turned out to be Jewish and shares his insights about his next biographical subject: Harvey Weinstein.

Produced by Angela LaGreca and Eric Hercules