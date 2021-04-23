Podcasts

Dan’s Who’s Here in the Hamptons Podcast: Ken Aueletta

By
0
comments
Posted on
Ken Auletta
Ken Auletta

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcastDan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

On Episode 25 of the podcast, Dan speaks with best-selling author and literary legend Ken Aueletta.

Auletta is known for his profiles of media giants and leading companies—Bill Gates, Ted Turner, Barry Diller, Rupert Murdoch—and his long-standing column in the New Yorker, “Annals of Communication.” Auletta, a resident of Sag Harbor, talks about his early career as a political speechwriter, describes the most bizarre profile of a Nazi leader who turned out to be Jewish and shares his insights about his next biographical subject: Harvey Weinstein.

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast here.

Dan Rattiner speaks with Ken Auletta, writer, journalist, and media critic for The New Yorker – Episode 25

Who’s Here in the Hamptons


Produced by Angela LaGreca and Eric Hercules

About the Author

Read the Papers

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites