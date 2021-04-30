Dan’s Taste Is Back for Its 10-Year Anniversary!

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The most delicious events of summer in the Hamptons and on the North Fork are back! Dan’s Taste returns after a year on hiatus due to the pandemic. This summer marks the 10-year anniversary of Dan’s Taste and will be celebrated with a lineup of incredible culinary events highlighting the best of the Hamptons, the North Fork and New York City.

The finest chefs from the North Fork and the Hamptons (as well as Manhattan and up-island) are gearing up to wow guests at our seven (you read that right—seven!) culinary events, each of which will be filled with fabulous food, a flowing array of wines, beers and signature cocktails, as well as entertainment and the unmatched ambiance of some of the most picturesque venues on all of the East Coast. As Dan’s Taste celebrates its 10th anniversary, we can’t wait to raise many a glass with everyone on the East End.

To ensure the safety of the guests and all participants, this year’s schedule and formats have been adjusted to accommodate the new reality we all are a part of. “We are committed to making sure the events are safe and all guests are able to enjoy themselves by putting in place guidelines according to New York State and the CDC,” says Joshua Schneps, Dan’s Papers co-publisher.

In the past, Dan’s Rosé Soirée event kicked off the summer on Memorial Day weekend. This year the first event will now take place, at a later date, on June 24 and will start with a sit-down dinner, Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons. All visitors and staff on-site will be required to provide proof of vaccination or present proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the event. New venues, including EHP Resort & Marina and Nova’s Ark in Water Mill, have been added to create space between parties with seated table service. In addition, the marquee events, Dan’s GrillHampton and Dan’s Taste of Two Forks, will now each be hosted over two days rather than just one to keep guest count numbers down.

“We are thrilled to safely bring back Dan’s flagship events,” says Victoria Schneps-Yunis, Dan’s Papers co-publisher. “I’m particularly proud that the Taste of the North Fork will be held at the Atlantis Banquets & Events grand ballroom in Riverhead. As new owners of Dan’s, we look forward to personally greeting and welcoming all of you at these events.”

OK, drumroll, please, as we announce this year’s lineup…

Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons: Celebrating Guild Hall’s 90th Anniversary, Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork, Dan’s Rosé Soirée, Dan’s GrillHampton, Dan’s Taste of Two Forks and Dan’s Clambake MTK are all back. Tickets for the first three events are now on sale and all events are open for pre-sale reservations at DansTaste.com.

Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons: Guild Hall’s 90th Anniversary

Date: Thursday, June 24

Time: 6:30–10 p.m.

Where: EHP Resort & Marina, 295 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Road, East Hampton

Here’s the Dish: Dan’s Papers and Guild Hall host the Chefs of the Hamptons to kick off Guild Hall’s 90th Anniversary at EHP Resort & Marina! Join us as we highlight the Hamptons’ most celebrated chefs in a once-in-a-lifetime evening of fine dining honoring Florence Fabricant, New York Times Food & Wine writer, Guild Hall Trustee and Academy of the Arts member.

Guests will be dazzled by the breadth of culinary talent, and the all-star lineup of chefs from the finest Hamptons kitchens will fill the night with locally sourced signature dishes matched with exceptional wines and craft cocktails. From the curated cocktail hour with multiple hors d’oeuvres through the six-course pairing dinner and delicious desserts, Chefs of the Hamptons is always a highlight of the event season and the perfect way to kick off the summer. The event will be hosted al-fresco overlooking Three Mile Harbor.

Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork

Date: Saturday, July 10

Time: 6:30–10 p.m.

Where: Atlantis Banquets & Events, 431 East Main Street, Riverhead

Here’s the Dish: Honoring the culinary and wine creativity of the North Fork, Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork is taking place at the Atlantis Banquets & Events in the heart of Riverhead overlooking the Peconic River. This premier North Fork culinary event unites a dozen revered chefs—including Adam Kaufer of Grace & Grit, Drew Hiatt of The Preston House & Hotel, Stephan Bogardus of The Halyard, Taylor Knapp of PAWPAW, Marissa Drago of Main Road Biscuit, Bruce Miller of Windamere, Mike Jeanty of Claudio’s, John Fraser of North Fork Table & Inn, Cheo Avila of Kon-Tiki, Noah Schwartz of Noah’s, Justin Schwartz of Mattitaco, Ursula XVII of Disset Chocolate and Steven Amaral of North Fork Chocolate Company—for this one night only. The evening starts with a curated cocktail hour followed by a perfectly crafted five-course pairing dinner and then the decadent desserts. All dishes will feature locally sourced ingredients paired with wines from the unrivaled wineries of the North Fork—including Paumanok Vineyards, Palmer Vineyards, Pindar Vineyards, McCall Wines and Borghese Vineyard & Winery, all redefining the farm-to-table and grape-to-glass experience.

Dan’s Rosé Soirée

Date: Saturday, July 24

Time: 7–10 p.m.

Where: Nova’s Ark, 60 Millstone Road, Water Mill

Here’s the Dish: Dan’s Rosé Soirée is one of the signature summer events featuring a summer favorite, rosé wines, from the best wineries throughout the South Fork, North Fork and the world. This year the event will have a new format and be hosted al-fresco at Nova’s Ark Project, which is the Hamptons’ largest privately owned sculpture park and art center, featuring the works of founder Nova Mihai Popa.

Our special guest host is Fox5 Good Day New York anchor Rosanna Scotto. The event will be reserved outdoor seating with a five-course tasting menu from the region’s top chefs paired with flights of rosé wines. A sommelier will be circulating throughout the event providing details and explanations of each wine.

Rosé wines from Long Island wine country, France, Italy, Spain and beyond will be served as flights to each attendee—including local wines from Wölffer Estate Vineyard, Paumanok Vineyards, Palmer Vineyards, RG|NY, Pindar Vineyards, Clovis Point Vineyard, Borghese Vineyard & Winery, McCall Wines and more. There will also be plenty of specialty spirits, cocktails, beers and delicious foods all perfect for pairings.

Dan’s Rosé Soirée will also feature tastings from top restaurants in the Hamptons and New York City such as Scott Kampf of Union Sushi & Steak, Dominic Rice of Calissa, Spiro Karachopan of Spiro’s, Sameer Mohan of Saaz Indian Cuisine, Raul Cruz Cruz of Bamboo, Ursula XVII of Disset Chocolate, Steven Amaral of North Fork Chocolate Company, Elyse Richman of Shock Ice Cream and many more.

You won’t want to be anywhere but here!

OTHER EVENTS SCHEDULED & RESERVATIONS OPEN

Dan’s GrillHampton

Dates: Thursday, August 19 & Friday, August 20

Time: 7–9:30 p.m.

Where: Nova’s Ark, 60 Millstone Road, Water Mill

Here’s the Dish: The Hamptons vs. New York City! At Dan’s GrillHampton, eight East End chefs and eight New York City chefs will go head-to-head in the tastiest showdown of the summer. Guests will be served samples of the chef’s dishes while sipping on cocktails, wine and beer, then everyone votes on their favorite dish of the night while celebrity judges ultimately choose which team, Hamptons or New York City, will win the overall competition. Of course, with all that world-class grilled seafood, chicken, beef and even dishes for veggie lovers, the guests are the real winners! The format this year will be spread out al-fresco seating.

Dan’s Taste of Two Forks

Dates & Times: Saturday, August 21, 7–9:30 p.m. & Sunday, August 22, 6–8:30 p.m.

Where: Nova’s Ark, 60 Millstone Road, Water Mill

Here’s the Dish: We are thrilled to bring back one of the most popular events of the summer in the Hamptons for its 10th year! Bringing together the best restaurants and wineries from the North Fork and South Fork, Dan’s Taste of Two Forks is the premier food-and-wine celebration of the season. Top chefs and winemakers will be serving up the best bites and drinks on the East End, along with specialty spirits and cocktails, great beers and more. Guests will indulge in the best of the best that the East End has to offer at al-fresco seating.

Dan’s Clambake MTK

Date: Saturday, August 28

Where: Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina, 32 Star Island Road, Montauk

Here’s the Dish: It’s the ultimate East End clambake with some of the most celebrated chefs from Montauk and the East End offering their take on clam and seafood dishes. The tasting event features fresh culinary takes on clams and other seafood. Of course, endless cocktails, top-shelf spirits, craft beer and more, while guests eat, drink and enjoy the Montauk waterfront!

Dan’s Harvest East End

Date: Saturday, September 25

Where: Peconic Bay Vineyards, 31320 Main Road, Cutchogue

Here’s the Dish: Long Island has become a great producer of top wines with over 50 wineries through the North Fork, South Fork and western Suffolk County. This event will offer tastings from wineries along with bites from top chefs offering farm to table cuisine.

Hurry, these events will sell out once again this year! Get your tickets now at DansTaste.com.