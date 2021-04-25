Food Seen: Southold Dining, Cinco de Mayo & More

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

What’s happening in Southold, you ask?

Plenty! The North Fork Shack is whipping up to-go cuisines from all over the world. Past themes have included Cuban, Jamaican, French and Irish night. If you aren’t able to place your to-go order in time, no worries: There are plenty of delectable farm-to-table dishes on the menu for you to enjoy. thenorthforkshack.com

Country Corner Café offers warm cozy vibes and great food. If you’re in the mood for breakfast all day, Country Corner Café is your place. Among their enticing menu includes flatbread scrambles, homemade crepes and lunch favorites like fried scallops and homemade mac and cheese. countrycornersouthold.com

Get your Latin fix at Latin Fuzion Restaurant. With vibrant dishes such as coco loco shrimp, tostada salad, chili con carne soup and Caribbean shrimp platter, you’ll be sure to leave happy and full! If you stop in on Sundays, make sure to try their freshly made ceviche. latinfuzionrestaurant.com

If you’re in the search for a quick but pleasurable bite, pop into Wednesday’s Table. You’ll find gourmet sandwiches, salads and soups along with homemade biscuits and hot chocolate. Caffeine lovers will love their freshly made espressos and coffee brewed in specialty roasters. wednesdays-table.com

Enjoy Turkish Mediterranean classics at Olive Branch Restaurant & Bar. Dine in their cozy dining room or take in the view of the harbor on their patio. The tasteful menu follows traditional Mediterranean recipes with European and American influences—featuring dishes from Turkey, France, Greece and Italy. olivebranchgreenport.com

Check Out This Week’s Chef Highlight: Jeffrey Uguil, A Lure Chowder House & aMano

Welcome to La Fin—Montauk’s new French-inspired farm-to-table restaurant at the former Swallow. The executive chef is James Tchinnis who’s resumé includes tours at Le Cirque, Osteria del Circo and The Grand Havana Room in New York. lafinkitchen.com

Coche Comedor will celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the restaurant’s second anniversary with a la carte specials on Wednesday, May 5. The restaurant will serve dinner that night from 5–9 p.m. Look for chili rellenos with shrimp ($18), grilled baby lamb chops with yellow molé and baby carrots ($38) and a passion fruit flan with Mezcal roasted pineapple ($12). Felicitaciones! cochecomedor.com

There’s a new weekly farmers market in East Hampton Village on Sundays from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. in the Reutershan parking lot next to Herrick Park. Check it out!

Over in Water Mill, Calissa’s food truck is in their parking lot on Thursdays and Fridays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and again from noon – 9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Look for gyros, salad platters with pork or chicken ($20) as well as a kalamaki platter for two! calissahamptons.com

Last chance to try to great restaurants via Long Island Restaurant Week! Check out these participating East End restaurants, all within driving distance: Shippy’s Pumpernickels and Union Steak & Sushi in Southampton, Preston House & Hotel and Farm Country Kitchen in Riverhead, Legends in New Suffolk, On the Docks in Aquebogue, Cooperage Inn in Baiting Hollow, aMano in Mattituck and A Lure Chowder House & Oysteria in Southold. longislandrestaurantweek.com

Speaking of aMano and A Lure, they’re ready for Mother’s Day with a $46 three-course prix fixe menu at each restaurant with over two dozen selections (some have supplemental charges). Reserve now.

Did You Know That: Nick & Toni’s was one of the first restaurants in the Hamptons to have a garden? The restaurant has a garden over an acre wide behind the restaurant from which it sources much of the produce on the menu! …Moby’s is reopening on Pantigo Road in East Hampton …There’s a new executive chef at Gurney’s Resort in Montauk. Robert Hamburg now oversees all the food service operations at Scarpetta and The Beach Club.

We Hear That: Bridgehampton’s Art of Eating just purchased a food truck which will reside on their Butter Lane property and be available for specially-themed events! And if you go to Soul Cycle next door, you’ll love their healthy options post-workout!

Fun Food Fact: Documents in Syria imply that around 2,000 B.C., olive oil was five times more valuable than wine and two and a half times that of seed oils.

Quote of the Week: “In a restaurant, choose a table near a waiter.” —Jewish Proverb

Got a restaurant news item or tip? Email us at [email protected]!