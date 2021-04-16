Elaia Estiatorio Chef Radu Grigore’s Kalamari Yemista Recipe

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In the mood for some delectable stuffed calamari? Elaia Estiatorio Chef Radu Grigore shares his recipe for Greek Kalamari Yemista:

Ingredients

—1 cup olive oil

—4 large squid (cleaned)

—1 lb. nettles (or any other seasonal green)

—1 onion (finely chopped)

—2 tablespoons capers

—1 tablespoon dill

—1 tablespoon parsley

—1 tablespoon Greek oregano

—5 oz. Anthotiro (ricotta cheese)

—2 cups canned tomatoes

—1 lemon

—salt and pepper

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F, and brush an oven-proof dish with oil.

2. Chop the squid tentacles and lightly sauté in a pan with the onion.

3. Blanch the nettles for four minutes in boiling water and take out in ice water.

4. In a bowl, mix the tentacles, onion, nettles, capers, dill, Anthotiro cheese.

5. Stuff the squid with the mixture and close using a toothpick.

6. Set the stuffed squid in the oven-proof dish and cover with tomatoes, oregano and olive oil.

7. Bake for 15 minutes. Before serving, add the parsley and a good squeeze of lemon juice. Enjoy!

Find more of Chef Grigore’s culinary creations at Elaia Estiatorio in Bridgehampton and at elaiaestiatorio.com.

Check out more recipes.