Top 10 Live Events on the East End: April 16–22, 2021

There are many thrilling events and happenings coming to the Hamptons and North Fork this week, so we’re sharing the best of the bunch. This week’s top live events on the East End include a Gene Casey & the Lone Sharks concert at The Stephen Talkhouse, several scenic hikes and more!

Gene Casey & the Lone Sharks Concert

Friday, April 16, 8 p.m.

See East End masters of rhythm and twang Gene Casey & the Lone Sharks perform at the iconic Stephen Talkhouse. There will be limited indoor seating for $40 and limited outdoor seating, where viewing takes place on TV monitors, for $10. Anyone interested in securing tickets for indoor seating should email the Talkhouse ahead of the show.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, [email protected], stephentalkhouse.com

Adult Circuit Training with Rachel Haab

Saturday, April 17, 9:30 a.m.

Hosted by Project MOST, this 45-minute circuit training class is a total-body, heart-pumping, get-your-mind-right style of class that is great for all fitness levels. Registration is $20.

92 Three Mile Harbor Road, East Hampton. 631-655-4586, projectmost.org

Jacob’s Farm & East Side Hike

Saturday, April 17, 10 a.m.

Explore the one-year-old trails at East Side in Springs, as well as the delightful Jacob’s Farm area, in this fairly flat, four-mile circuit hike. Meet walk leader Rick Whalen at Jacob’s Farm trailhead, roadside parking is on Red Dirt Road about 1,000 feet east of Accabonac Road.

Jacob’s Farm, Springs. 631-275-8539, [email protected], ehtps.org

ARF Pet Food Pantry

Saturday, April 17, noon–3 p.m.

ARF’s pet food pantry will be open this Saturday, for both cat and dog food donations, as well as pet food pick-up for those who need it. Donations of unopened bags of cat and dog food (both wet and dry) and treats are needed.

124 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. arfhamptons.org

A Search for Singing Frogs

Saturday, April 17, 7 p.m.

Join walk leader Paul King III at dusk for a search through the wetlands in Vineyard Field behind the South Fork Natural History Museum to locate the elusive chorus of spring peeper frogs that produce some of the earliest sounds of spring. Registration is $10; $7 for kids.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, [email protected], sofo.org

Montauk Point Seal Hike

April 17 & 18, 9 a.m.

A state park naturalist will lead visitors on a three-mile hike along the beach and through a wooded trail to a secluded area on Block Island Sound where seals can be seen hauled-out on the rocks. Along the hike, there will be opportunities to see wintering ducks and explore marine geology. Hikers will meet at the office building in the lower parking lot of Montauk Point State Park. Registration is $4.

2000 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-5000, parks.ny.gov

Whiskey Hill Hike

Sunday, April 18, 10 a.m.

This moderately-paced, 1.7-mile hike offers ocean views from the top of moraine with kettlehole ponds and an enormous glacial erratic along the way. Meet walk leader Jean Dodds on Mill Path off Lopers Path, heading east, in Bridgehampton.

Mill Path, Bridgehampton. 631-599-2391, southamptontrails.org

Winemaker for a Day

Sunday, April 18, noon.

At Sannino Vineyard, you have the opportunity to be a winemaker for a day. With this exclusive session, you and your guest will have the chance to learn how to blend a custom bottle of wine as you learn about life as a vintner from winemaker Anthony Sannino. Registration is $225.

15975 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com

Minari Screenings

April 19, 4 p.m. & April 22, 6:45 p.m.

Screening this week is a tender and sweeping story about what roots us. Director Lee Isaac Chung’s Minari follows a Korean-American family that moves to a tiny Arkansas farm in search of their own American Dream. The family home changes completely with the arrival of their sly, foul-mouthed, but incredibly loving grandmother. Tickets to this in-person screening are available online only.

90 Main Street, Sag Harbor. sagharborcinema.org

Earth Yoga with Amy Hess

Wednesday, April 21, 9 a.m.

Join yoga instructor Amy Hess for a one-hour class. Yoga will be held in a large outdoor space on woodchips near the pond, weather permitting. Participants should bring a sheet or blanket and a yoga mat. Registration is $15 per class.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. quoguewildliferefuge.org

