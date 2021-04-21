Top 10 Live Events on the East End: April 23–29, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

There are a multitude of enticing events and happenings coming to the Hamptons and North Fork this week, so we’re sharing the very best of the bunch. This week’s top live events on the East End include a chance to plant herbs for Earth Day, Zoetrope at Guild Hall and more!

Zoetrope

April 23–24.

Two people, a fish, a New York City apartment on top of a trailer bed and you. Exquisite Corpse Company is back with an interactive, immersive and portable living diorama of 2020. Written by Guild Hall writers-in-residence Leah Barker, Emily Krause and Elinor T. Vanderburg, and co-directed by Porcia Lewis and ECC’s Artistic Director Tess Howsam, Zoetrope will be on the streets, literally, of East Hampton, Brooklyn and beyond with socially distanced seating for a limited and lucky audience, summer 2021. Tickets are $50 per two-person Skybox and $30 per one-person Skybox.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Oscar-Nominated Shorts Screening

April 23–25, 6 p.m.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center is open for live screenings of the 2021 Oscar-nominated short films all weekend long, so grab your tickets for the 16th consecutive year. This is your annual chance to predict the winners (and have the edge in the Oscar pool). Tickets are $15.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Nature & Birdwatching Cruise

Saturday, April 24, 9:30 a.m.

Venture by boat into the remote areas of Shinnecock Bay onboard Stony Brook University Southampton’s 45-foot research vessel, Peconic, and marvel at the wealth of migratory birds, waterfowl and seals that inhabit the region at this time of year. The group will cruise along areas of the salt marsh and sand flats that are not visible by land and will hopefully witness the activities of a variety of wildlife. Registration is $40.

Shinnecock Bay, Hampton Bays. 631-537-9735, [email protected], sofo.org

Owls, Falcons & Hawks: Oh My!

Saturday, April 24, 10 a.m.

Join Quogue Wildlife Refuge outside to see their resident raptors in person. This 45-minute program will teach you about native Long Island raptor species and where they live, as well as how you can help protect them. Learn about their diets, habitats and physical adaptations that make them excellent hunters. Registration is $10, kids $5.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. quoguewildliferefuge.org

Stony Hill: Nancy’s Rock Hike

Saturday, April 24, 10 a.m.

This is an enjoyable four-mile hike through the fields of Deborah Ann Light Preserve and into the hilly woods of Stony Hill. Walk leader Rick Whalen and the East Hampton Trails Preservation Society will do a loop in the woods then return as the group came.

Abraham’s Path, East Hampton. 631-275-8539, [email protected], ehtps.org

Plant an Herb Garden on Earth Day

Saturday, April 24, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Young or old, tall or small, the Sag Harbor Historical Society wants your help to plant an herb garden at the Annie Cooper Boyd House. Register by email or voicemail message with your full name, an estimated time you would like to arrive, a phone number and email address and your choice of herb: Sage, lavender or parsley.

174 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-5092, [email protected], sagharborhistorical.org

Baubles & Bling Sale on the Bricks

Saturday, April 24, 10:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m.

Welcome the warmer weather, treat yourself, find a gift for Mother’s Day or simply have fun. Jewelry, accessories and artwork of all shapes, sizes, colors and designs will be on display outside the Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Atlantic Gully Trail Hike

Sunday, April 25, 9 a.m.

This moderately-paced, three-mile hike goes down a steep incline into Southampton’s most peculiar trail system and then up again for dramatic views of Bridgehampton and the ocean beyond.

Guyer Road, Water Mill. 631-745-0689, southamptontrails.org

Spring Long Island Restaurant Week

April 25–May 2.

The tri-annual and award-winning Long Island Restaurant Week is ready to help fill the seats of Long Island restaurants! The spring promotion offers a number of prix fixe options. Restaurants may offer a $20 two-course lunch; a $25 three-course dinner menu, a $35 three-course dinner menu or a $42 three-course dinner prix fixe and restaurants may offer one, two or all of these options throughout the promotion. Check the site for participating restaurants.

longislandrestaurantweek.com

Cruise Night Car Show

Wednesday, April 28, 5–9 p.m.

Cruise nights are back! This weekly event is a family-oriented, kid-friendly car show in The Shoppes at East Wind Long Island parking lot. Shop, eat and check out the fine array of classic cars.

5720 NY-25A, Wading River. eastwindlongisland.com

