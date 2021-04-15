Top 10 Virtual Events on the East End: April 16–22, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Hamptons and North Fork have so many opportunities to attend thrilling events and fascinating programs virtually in the days ahead. This week’s top East End virtual events include a screening of Kinky Boots: The Musical performed at London’s West End, a North Coast Winds quintet concert and more!

North Coast Winds in Concert

Friday, April 16, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland-based wind quintet North Coast Winds comes to the Twin Forks for a high-octane trip through time and space, culture and place. Join Twin Forks Musicivic for this incredible virtual performance. Registration is free but required.

twinforksmusicivic.org

Virtual Pilates Class with Leisa Taylor

Saturday, April 17, 10 a.m.

Join Leisa Taylor, founder of LTMovement, for a full-body, four-week mat Pilates workout that uses customized sequencing and fun variations to cultivate long lean lines with low-impact and high results. Participants will be guided to hone breath, sculpt and strengthen muscles, and correct muscular and postural imbalances. All are welcome, from beginners to advanced levels. Registration is $18 for the virtual series.

631-283-0774, myrml.org

Monday Morning Yoga

Monday, April 19, 9 a.m.

Join yoga instructor Sarah Anjali in Westhampton Free Library’s latest series of gentle, virtual yoga classes geared toward all experience levels. Bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothes. Registration is $26 for the weekly series, which runs through April 26.

631-288-3335 ext.4, westhamptonlibrary.net

See Seals from Your Seat Presentation

Tuesday, April 20, 6:30 p.m.

Join Atlantic Marine Conservation Society for a guided virtual seal walk at Cupsogue Beach County Park, via Zoom. Biologists will introduce you to the wonderful world of seals that live here in New York as the class explores one of Long Island’s top seal haul out sites. Learn about the different species of seals that inhabit local waters, some of the research that’s done at AMSEAS and how you can help protect the East End marine environment. Registration is free but required.

631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Farm to Food Pantry

Wednesday, April 21, 6 p.m.

Food insecurity on the East End has been exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic, affecting more families than some may realize. Learn about the Peconic Land Trust’s Farm to Food Pantry Program and the organizations that have worked alongside the Trust to help address the problem. Moderated by Jill Schlesinger, the discussion’s panelists include Bonnie Cannon of Bridgehampton Child Care and Recreation Center, Cathy Demeroto of Community Action Southold Town, Layton Guenther of Quail Hill Farm and Claudia Pilato of All for the East End. Registration is free but required.

631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

Virtual Tai Chi

Thursday, April 22, noon.

Join John Turnbull every Thursday at noon for a relaxing hour of Tai Chi with the Hampton Library. Awaken your senses and strengthen your body in this enriching virtual class. Zoom registration is free but required.

[email protected], myhamptonlibrary.org

Runaway Princess

Thursday, April 22, 7:30 p.m.

Totally True Things presents a true story, laced with wicked humor and much pathos, following Mary Goggin’s Irish Catholic upbringing, drug addiction, prostitution and the multitude of characters she encountered along the way to ultimately finding joy. Tickets to the virtual show are $12.

631-366-4265, lifestage.me

Rose Plays Julie On-Demand

Now through Monday, April 19.

Rose, played by Ann Skelly, has enjoyed a loving relationship with her adoptive parents; however, for as long as she can remember, she has wanted to know who her biological parents are and the facts of her true identity. After years trying to trace her birth mother, Rose now has a name and a number. All she has to do is pick up the phone and call. Rental tickets are $7.

whbpac.org

Kinky Boots: The Musical Screening

Now through Tuesday, April 20.

Captured live from the London stage, Harvey Fierstein and Cyndi Lauper’s feel-good musical dazzles! This sassy, uplifting award-winning musical celebrates a joyous story of Brit grit to high-heeled hit as it takes you from the factory floor of Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan. Screenings take place at 1, 4, 7 and 10 p.m. Tickets are $15.

631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Inda Eaton: Shelter in place On-Demand

Now through April 30.

One year ago, Bay Street Theater hosted a full house for the last live music performance before the pandemic shut every venue down. This last show, presciently titled Shelter in Place, was the culmination of creative energy generated over several years in the making of the independently produced Americana Roots Rock album by Inda Eaton called Shelter in Place. Tickets start at $10.

baystreet.org

