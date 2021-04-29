Top 10 Virtual Events on the East End: April 30–May 6, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Hamptons and North Fork institutions are offering oh so many opportunities to engage in exhilarating events and enriching programs virtually in the days ahead. This week’s top East End virtual events include a Watermill Center workshop, screenings of Małni: Towards the Ocean, Towards the Shore and more!

Tales from Wainscott Dumplings

Friday, April 30, 7 p.m.

Join the East Hampton Historical Society and speaker Hilary Osborn-Malecki for a lecture on Wainscott Dumplings by Alice Edwards Osborn Hand. Even in these changing times, the Main Street of her hamlet has not lost its rural roots. Soon after her husband died in 1952, she sat down at her typewriter and began spinning the stories of Wainscott long ago. These affectionate tales are both funny and heartwarming.

631-324-6850, easthamptonhistory.org

Sharks: Awareness Inspires Conservation

Saturday, May 1, 10:30 a.m.

This program provides an overview of the work done by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, a nonprofit organization based on Cape Cod. The program will engage participants in a discussion of the public’s perception of white sharks, the role of white sharks in our marine ecosystem, and provide information on the ongoing white shark research taking place off the coast of Cape Cod. Zoom registration is required.

sofo.org

Virtual Workshop with Tamar Ettun

Saturday, May 1, 3 p.m.

In the hands-on workshop “How to Trap a Demon” led by Watermill Center alum Tamar Ettun, participants will work with Lilit the Empathic Demon to identify, draw and trap a demon from their lives using home supplies. Lilith comes from a healing tradition in Jewish communities of the ancient Middle East. Registration is $15–$35.

631-726-4628, watermillcenter.org

Studio Visit with Artist Alan Bull

Saturday, May 1, 5 p.m.

Join artist Alan Bull in his studio as he discusses his work and shares some of his recent paintings and works-in-progress. A $5 donation is recommended for Zoom registration.

oysterpondshistoricalsociety.org

Art in Focus: Mary Abbott

Sunday, May 2, 5 p.m.

In conjunction with Mary Abbott: The Living Possibility of Paint, the current exhibition at the Pollock-Krasner House, Mary Lee Abbott, a Painter author Thomas McCormick will share his personal recollections of Mary and discuss her remarkable career. Zoom registration is required.

stonybrook.edu/commcms/pkhouse

Exploring the Spring Sky

Monday, May 3, 7 p.m.

Join the Hamptons Observatory and the Amagansett Free Library for a virtual presentation as they explore aspects of astronomy and stargaze together. The group will examine the predawn and night sky, the stars and their relationships to the culture, traditions, lore, mythology and legends of Northeastern Indigenous people. Email registration is free but required.

[email protected], hamptonsobservatory.org

Treasure Everywhere: Virtual Gardening Talk

Wednesday, May 5, 12:30 p.m.

Rogers Memorial Library’s virtual tour of beautiful gardens presents ideas, information and inspirations gathered from private and public gardens coast-to-coast and beyond. Enjoy the many styles of gardens, get design ideas, learn about new plants and combinations, and see how others have solved gardening problems.

631-283-0774, myrml.org

Virtual Talk: Ecological Gardening 101

Wednesday, May 5, 6 p.m.

Join Group for the East End Outreach Director Taralynn Reynolds to learn the basics of a wildlife-friendly garden design. Spring is the perfect time to think about your garden design and spring plantings. Registration is free but required.

631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

50th Anniversary Reflections of Who’s Next

April 30–May 2, 8 p.m.

The Rock Project is honoring the 50th anniversary of The Who’s legendary album Who’s Next, along with other greatest hits, in a livestream performance from the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts. The show includes performances by the band Wonderous Stories and Broadways stars Constantine Maroulis, Lana Gordon, Justin Matthew Sargent and Michael Wartella. Tickets are $20.

631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Małni on-Demand

Now through May 9.

A poetic debut feature circling the origin of the death myth from the Chinookan people in the Pacific Northwest, Małni: Towards the Ocean, Towards the Shore follows two people as they wander through their surrounding nature, the spirit world and something much deeper inside. Tickets are $12.

631-288-1500, whbpac.org

