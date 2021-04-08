Top 10 Virtual Events on the East End: April 9–15, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Hamptons and North Fork have just as many opportunities to attend exciting events virtually as they do at local venues! This week’s top East End virtual events include encore readings of Jeff Cohen’s comedy Squeaky, a piano recital and more!

Fridays @ 5 Virtual Sip & Sing

Friday, April 9, 5 p.m.

Bay Street Theater is bringing the fun and interactive sing-along series, Sip & Sing, to a computer near you. This series features weekly performances from some of the most talented performers who have graced Bay Street’s stage over the past 30 years. This week, join Nick Cearley, Broadway performer and co-creator of The Skivvies, for some virtual fun with friends. Registration is free but required.

baystreet.org

Bach Arias & Francoeur

Friday, April 9, 7:30 p.m.

Join Twin Forks Musicivic for a virtual performance of Francoeur’s violin Sonata No. 4 in B-flat Major and Bach Arias, performed by soprano Bahareh Poureslami, baroque violinist Pauline Kempf and baroque cellist Cullen O’Neil. Registration is free but required.

twinforksmusicivic.org

The Tastiest Spring Ever

Saturday, April 10, 3 p.m.

Chef Rob Scott will demonstrate, live on Facebook, how to create several delicious recipes you can make at home. The recipes include spring fusilli with asparagus and colored tomatoes, Asian orzo chicken salad with fresh vegetables and an Asian sauce, and spring blueberry cheesecake galette. Watch the premiere live or on Facebook afterward.

johnjermain.org

The James Taylor Experience: A Filmed Concert

Sunday, April 11, 2 p.m.

East End libraries and Copperline bring you an intimate performance reminiscent of James Taylor’s shows at the Troubadour and Beacon Theater with Carole King. In addition to his timeless songs, hear stories about his life and insights behind his lyrics.

631 728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Virtual Recital with Michelle Cann

Sunday, April 11, 2:30 p.m.

Stires-Stark alum Michelle Cann will perform a virtual piano recital this Sunday. Tune in at the Perlman Music Program’s PMP from Home.

perlmanmusicprogram.org

Celebrating Poetry Month

Tuesday, April 6, 10 a.m.

Join Grace Dilger in a Poetry Month workshop, where you’ll learn the tips and tricks for nurturing deep-rooted symbolism in your poetry that is more likely to leave a lasting impression on the reader. All writing levels are welcome to attend. Zoom registration is free but required.

quoguelibrary.org

Avant Garbage’s Birthday

Tuesday, April 13, 7 p.m.

New York City’s only trash queen, Avant Garbage, walks down memory lane with her parents and best friend, sharing stories in the development of her drag persona. This event is part of the LGBT Network After Dark program series. Registration is free but required.

lgbtnetwork.org

Admiral William McRaven in Conversation

Tuesday, April 13, 7 p.m.

The Hero Code is Admiral William McRaven’s ringing tribute to the real, everyday heroes he’s met over the years—from battlefields to hospitals to college campuses—who are doing their part to save the world. In this virtual author event, he’ll speak with Robert Barnett, author representative for Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Barbra Streisand, Queen Noor of Jordan and many other powerful people. Registration to this virtual event is $5.

bookhampton.com

Virtual Reading of Squeaky

Now through Sunday, April 11.

Back by popular demand, Jeff Cohen’s audacious autobiographical comedy Squeaky is about wrestling with end-of-life issues while maintaining your sense of humor. The virtual reading stars Jessica Hecht, Marc Kudisch, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Ben Shenkman and Harris Yulin. Registration is free but required.

631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Adam On-Demand

Now through Monday, April 12.

In Morocco’s official submission to the Academy Awards, Adam, Abla runs a modest local bakery from her home in Casablanca where she lives alone with her 8-year-old daughter Warda. Their routine life is shaken up by Samia, a pregnant young woman looking for a job and a roof over her head. Rental tickets are $12.

whbpac.org

