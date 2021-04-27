Two New Design Showrooms Open in Southampton

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Village of Southampton features some of the most stunning homes in all of New York, so it stands to reason that the village would also feature some of the best design showrooms to keep these coveted homes looking fabulous inside and out. With two new showrooms opened this spring, Design Within Reach, Inc. (DWR) and Nemo Tile + Stone, that couldn’t be more true!

DWR, a subsidiary of Herman Miller Group Retail, has opened on the busy corner of Main Street and Jobs Lane with a boutique that draws inspiration from its seaside surroundings. Visitors will discover a gratifying assortment of furniture, accessories and other design elements created with coastal modern living in mind.

“As DWR’s product assortment has expanded, we believe it’s the right place and time to enter this market,” Herman Miller President Debbie Propst says. “We’ve answered the needs of the community with an expertly curated assortment of decorative essentials and furnishings meant to capture the effortless coastal style synonymous with the Hamptons.”

DWR Southampton boasts an exclusive range of expertly crafted furnishings created in collaboration with designers such as Norm Architects, Hlynur Atlason, Pat Kim and Egg Collective, alongside modern classics by Charles and Ray Eames and Eero Saarinen. In addition, the store addresses the current consumer appetite for work-from-home essentials like Herman Miller’s award-winning line of performance seating. A seasonal assortment of pillows, throws and other finishing touches are available to shop in-store to achieve casual comfort and the seamless integration of indoor and outdoor space. For the opening, DWR has collaborated with artist Cas Friese to showcase limited-edition fine art photographs of windswept coastlines and textural rock formations distilled into abstraction. Printed and framed using museum-quality materials, each hand-signed and numbered piece is available for sale.

“Based on my prior experience personally engaging with customers in the area, I’ve seen firsthand that Southampton is unique in that it’s a second-home community with a consistent high volume of real estate turnover,” Propst adds. “With a penchant for the coastal modern aesthetic, it’s a region with a distinct sense of style and a unique set of demands, requiring a more localized approach.”

DWR Southampton is located at 5 Main Street, Southampton. Visit dwr.com/southampton or call 929-352-1744 for more information.

Southampton’s second design newcomer is Nemo Tile + Stone, a family-owned provider of top-performing surface materials that’s celebrating its 100th year in business. With a grand opening expected later this spring, the new space currently offers about 80% of the brand’s extensive, premium product portfolio to designers, architects and contractors and will expand its retail services in time when the space is finalized.

“In the temporary space, we’re focused on stone and porcelain tile,” explains newly appointed Showroom Manager and Design Consultant Herb Crestani, who comes with a wealth of expertise over his 17 years in the Hamptons tile and stone market. “When it’s finalized in the new space, we’re going to elaborate to stone slabs and porcelain slabs. When you’re dealing with stone and porcelain slabs, that’s larger format kitchen countertops, vanities and exterior barbecues.”

In his role, Crestani oversees the procurement of materials for customers and utilizes his vast experience in the business to establish new relationships with clients, as well as foster existing ones. “Throughout the 20 years that I’ve known [Nemo Tile + Stone President] Matt Karlin we have spoken about collaborating on a showroom,” explains Crestani. “Finally making that dream a reality is particularly exciting, and I look forward to making the showroom a one-of-a-kind shopping and design experience.”

Find Nemo Tile + Stone at 56 Flying Point Road, Southampton. Learn more at nemotile.com.