The Backyard Debuts at Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard

A new locale to celebrate the coming return of summer on the East End has arrived with The Backyard at Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard, an al fresco wine tasting space that recently debuted at the popular winery.

Friends, family and fans of the vineyard in Baiting Hollow clinked glasses on May 1 to toast the new outdoor venue’s soft opening, where, weather permitting, wine lovers can grab a bite to eat, groove to live music each weekend, or play giant Jenga and corn hole.

“It’s really just an exciting, fun, relaxing place to hang out,” says Rose Vasta, the tasting house manager at Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard. “Family, friends, games, wine—you really can’t go wrong.”

The new space is the latest renovation to the vineyard built in a retrofitted circa-1850s farmhouse that has produced award-winning wines for years. While sipping on the winery’s rosé, patrons can picture how The Backyard previously served as a horse corral.

Looking for something to pair with that vino? Guests can order from Baiting Hollow Pizza or a gourmet food truck on site with both table service and blanket service for those who prefer to picnic on The Back Lawn, with seating for up to 15 per group.

Limousine and van groups must make reservations. The space also features an all new bar with a Wine-a-Rite Frozen Drink machine, plus eight wines, craft beers and local ciders on tap. Sun-shaded table areas are available for rent at rates of $250 per day for groups of 14 or $500 per day for groups of 28 to 50.

The relaxing atmosphere is sure to make guests feel like The Backyard is their home away from home.

Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard is located at 2114 Sound Avenue, Baiting Hollow. It can be reached at 631-369-0111 or baitinghollowfarmvineyard.com.